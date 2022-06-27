Binance signs exclusive partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo

Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has announced that it has kicked off an exclusive, multi-year NFT partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers to ever play. . Through this partnership, Binance will launch a global campaign aimed at giving Ronaldo fans an introduction to Web3 with a compelling entry point into the world of NFTs.

During the agreement, Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance will create a series of collections for sale exclusively on the Binance NFT platform. The first collection will be released later this year and will feature designs created in collaboration with Ronaldo.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers in the world, and has transcended sport to become an icon across multiple industries. He has garnered one of the most devoted fanbases in the world through his authenticity, talent and his charitable deeds,” said Binance Founder and CEO “CZ” (Changpeng Zhao). “We are thrilled to provide his fans with exclusive engagement opportunities to connect with Ronaldo and own a piece of iconic sporting history.”

“My relationship with fans is very important to me, so the idea of ​​bringing unprecedented experiences and access through this NFT platform is something I wanted to be a part of,” Ronaldo said. “I know the fans will enjoy the collection as much as I do.”

The Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collections will be available exclusively on Binance NFT at www.binance.com/en/nft/home.