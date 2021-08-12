Bitcoin and Cardano price analysis and trends

Bitcoin analysis

Bitcoin’s rise in the past 3 weeks could set the world’s dominant digital asset and cryptocurrency macro sector for a legendary closure in 2021.

The 1W BTC chart below takes into account the previous cycles of bitcoin and the usa Fibonacci to predict the peak price of this cycle. The graph of TradingShot below sees BTC potentially reaching a high of $ 300,000 when this current bullish cycle comes to an end.

The chart above denotes that if history repeats this cycle it should end at 4.272 Fib which would be 1.0 higher than the last cycle and continue the trend of ending 1 Fib level higher than the previous cycle.

Cycle 1 ended at the 2,272 Fib level and cycle 2 ended at the 3,272 Fib level.

A conclusion of cycle 3 at the 4,272 Fib level puts the BTC price at $ 300,000 if this cyclical pattern continues once again.

The Fear and Greed Index measures 70 and it is the same as yesterday’s reading.

Bitcoin’s dominance accounts for 43.6% of the aggregate cryptocurrency market capitalization which closed at $ 1.96 trillion on Wednesday.

BTC’s 24-hour range is $ 45,241- $ 46,727 and the 7-day range is $ 37,595- $ 46,727. The 30-day average price of Bitcoin is $ 37,344.

Bitcoin closed the daily candle on Wednesday at 45,546 dollars and in red with a margin of -0.14%.

Cardano analysis

Although there is an ongoing debate currently as to whether Cardano is providing a lot of utility to space, there is no question that the market is finding value in this asset at least as a speculative tool.

Cardano is back above all three crucial moving averages, the MA 50, the MA 100 and the MA 200. This is an extremely bullish indicator although moving averages can often be lagging indicators of bullish or bearish price reversals.

The following graph of CoinGape shows how bullish the price action has been over the past week on the # 5 crypto asset by market cap.

The Cardano bulls have their sights set on $ 2.00 and if they can hold the price above $ 1.78 long enough, this level could be tested. Above $ 2 the bears will certainly aim to push the price quickly to a new all-time high above the current $ 2.45.

If the bears are going to stand against the ADA bulls in the meantime, they will need to push the price inside the previous range and then back below the $ 1.23 support line.

ADA is + 1,224% in the past 12 months against the US dollar, + 229% against BTC and + 57.33% against ETH at the time of writing.

Cardano’s 24-hour price range is $ 1.67- $ 1.89 and the 7-day price range is $ 1.35- $ 1.89. The 30-day median price of ADA is $ 1.30.

ADA [+7.22%] ended Wednesday’s daily candle with a value of $ 1.79 and in green figures for the third consecutive day.