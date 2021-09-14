Bitcoin and Ethereum to the downside, the DOT crypto to the upside

Crypto market

The price of bitcoin it failed to continue its climb and dropped below USD 45,000.

it failed to continue its climb and dropped below USD 45,000. Ethereum trading well below USD 3,300, XRP revisited the USD 1.0 level.

trading well below USD 3,300, XRP revisited the USD 1.0 level. DOT it gained over 11% and broke the USD 35 level.

The bitcoin price attempted a close above the USD 46,000 pivot zone, but failed. BTC it started a new decline and was trading below the USD 45,000 support. Currently (04:24 UTC) it is consolidating and remains at risk of a move towards the USD 42,500 level.

Likewise, most major altcoins are facing many obstacles. ETH It stabilized below the USD 3,400 and USD 3,350 levels. XRP is showing bearish signals below the USD 1.15 and USD 1.20 resistance levels. ADA is down 6% and has broken the USD 2.50 support.

Total market capitalization

Source: https://www.tradingview.com/

The price of Bitcoin

After an upward correction, the bitcoin price failed to stay above the USD 46,500 level. As a result, BTC started a new decline and broke the USD 45,500 support zone. There was also a break below the USD 45,000 support zone. If the bears remain in action, the price could continue to fall towards USD 44,200. The next major support could be USD 43,000 or USD 42,500.

Immediate resistance to the upside is near USD 45,500. The first major resistance is near the USD 46,000 level. The main weekly resistance is now forming near the USD 47,000 level.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum has started another drop below the USD 3,400 support. ETH broke through the USD 3,350 and USD 3,300 levels. It is now approaching the USD 3,250 support. If there is a break down below USD 3,250, the price could drop towards the USD 3,000 level.

On the upside, the first major resistance for the bulls is near USD 3,350. The key weekly pivot level is now forming near USD 3,500.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE, and XRP

Cardano (ADA) rallied above the USD 2.55 resistance, but there was no continuation to the upside. As a result, there was a new decline and the price traded below the USD 2.50 support. The next major support is near USD 2.38, below which bears may test USD 2.20.

Litecoin (LTC) is steadily declining and has already broken through the USD 180 support level. The price is now consolidating near USD 175, with immediate support at USD 172. If there are further losses, the price may drop towards the USD 165 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading well below the USD 0.250 pivot level. Initial support is near the USD 0.232 level. The main support is near the USD 0.220 level, below which there is a risk of a move to the USD 0.200 support zone in the near term.

The price of XRP failed to break out of the USD 1.15 resistance zone and began a new decline. It is now trading below the USD 1.10 level and may continue to fall towards USD 1.05. The main breakout support is near USD 1.00, below which it may fall further.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are down more than 5%, including SOL, FTM, QNT, AR, AVAX, OMG, CELO, FTT, MINA, LUNA, REV, MDX and KCS. Conversely, ATOM, XTZ, DOT and ONE increased by more than 10%.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is showing bearish signals below the USD 16,800 and USD 46,000 resistance levels. If BTC fails to stay above USD 44,000, it could prolong its decline.

