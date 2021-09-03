Bitcoin Bull Run Inspires Forecast of $ 180,000, Ahead of Large Institutional Purchases From CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin’s bull run inspires a forecast of $ 180,000, ahead of major institutional purchases

Bitcoin (BTC) keeps traders on their toes on Thursday as $ 50,000 is increasingly uncertain as a new support.

Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView A “Spectacular” September for Crypto Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD continues to cross the $ 50,000 level after revisiting it for the first time in nearly two weeks.

The major cryptocurrency posted a daily gain of 4.5%, but was surpassed by three of the altcoins in the top 10 that climbed more than 7%. In a broadly positive environment, traders are understandably optimistic about Bitcoin’s outlook.

