Bitcoin & Co .: 2 cryptocurrencies that will skyrocket

Here are two cryptocurrencies that have great growth potential and could rocket high this year.

With a market capitalization of around $ 790 billion, it is too late to buy Bitcoin cheap.

2 cryptocurrencies with better growth prospects than Bitcoin

According to Will Ebiefung, one of The Motley Fool contributors, there are newer cryptocurrencies like The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) that offer potentially better growth prospects for a much lower price.

Here are the reasons why these digital values ​​could skyrocket in 2022.

The Sandbox

With a value of just $ 4.2 billion, The Sandbox is a small omelet compared to major cryptocurrencies.

But that could change as its developers work to create the first blockchain-based metaverse.

Sandbox’s head start and user-generated content strategy could set it up for success.

Sandbox aims to leverage the blockchain to create its own version of the metaverse, which will benefit from decentralization and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

According to its white paper, The Sandbox aims to create a virtual world where people can “build, own and monetize” gaming experiences, similar to publicly traded company Roblox, which uses a model very close to this.

The Sandbox has already begun selling NFT-based digital real estate in its metaverse.

Additionally, it launched its second Alpha season in January to allow users to create experiences using its game creation engine and compete for cash prizes of up to 20,000 SAND, which would be worth nearly $ 100,000 at the current exchange rate.

Polkadot

With a market cap of $ 24 billion, Polkadot is much larger than The Sandbox, but it’s cheap compared to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Polkadot offers a unique twist on the development of decentralized applications (dApps), which are programs based on a blockchain network.

And it can enjoy significant long-term growth with the expansion of the industry in general.

Polkadot is unique because it operates two different blockchains: the core network, called a forwarding chain, and multiple additional chains called parachains, which can be programmed to create applications that can interact with other blockchains.

This system gives developers more flexibility to customize their applications while benefiting from the security and infrastructure of the Polkadot network.

It’s not too late to get on board

Everyone wants to enter the ground floor of a long-term growth opportunity.

Polkadot and The Sandbox can be two opportunities in this regard, thanks to their small market caps and compelling strategies for success.

Sandbox is the best solution for those who want to invest in the entertainment potential of blockchain technology, while Polkadot is a bet on blockchain infrastructure.

Both cryptocurrencies seem poised for success in the new year.