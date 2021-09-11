Bitcoin crash this week: who was to blame?

On September 7, 2021, Bitcoin collapsed, burning 1 billion in capitalization: who did it? In what context did the sell-off mature? What to do in these cases? Our investigations

Changes in the financial markets are quite frequent; for cryptocurrencies, they represent the norm. Yet, sometimes they still leave you amazed. Last 7 September Bitcoin, the best-known and highest-capitalization digital currency, lost $ 8,000 in value in just a few minutes.

>”/> >”/>

The collapse of Bitcoin caused the “evaporation” of 1 billion dollars of capitalization in a short time (in journalistic language one would use expressions such as “1 billion dollars has been burned”.

After the great collapse, Bitcoin then got its breath back and rebounded (but not enough to make up for the value lost with the sell-off).

A few days after these events, let’s try with this post to describe what happened and try to understand how to behave in these situations. Let’s carry out our analysis on the Bitcoin crash of September 7 over the weekend just to have a clearer and more rational mind.

Before going on with the discussion of the topic, we would like to put our hands forward by expressing a concept that we would like to be very clear: when the Bitcoin collapses (as happened this week) the worst thing to do is to let go of irrational fear. Collapses are always opportunities for profit. When the value of an asset collapses, you can invest in two different directions:

buy Bitcoin taking advantage of discount prices: this path is to be followed if you think that the sell-off has run out

invest downwards through short trading if, on the other hand, it is believed that the collapse is destined to continue.

Question (more than justified): isn't it difficult to invest in these situations since both scenarios are possible? The answer is no because today it is possible investing in Bitcoin both upwards and downwards from a single platform thanks to CFD brokers.

The scenario of the last few weeks

L’summer 2021 marked a Bitcoin season, that is a period in which the “mother” currency of cryptocurrencies records better results than its colleagues. This mechanism differs from the Altcoin Sesaon, which happens when the top 50 cryptocurrencies improve their performance compared to the previous quarter.

The strong and continuous rise of Bitcoin alone, on the other hand, once again underlined its undisputed dominance in the sector. After exceeding the threshold of 32,200 dollars, BTC managed to reach 35 thousand, a share it had not managed to break through since June. He then continued his run up to over 40 thousand, a “psychological price” level; or one of those quotes that also have an emotional impact, they make me increase sales.

The relevant gamble was when Bitcoin fluctuated between $ 42,000 and $ 47,000 until, in August, it broke the 50,000 barrier; in early September it reached 52,600.

Yet one day was enough, indeed a few minutes in a day; on September 7, as mentioned, Bitcoin swooped down to return to trading at $ 46,000 a piece.

Bitcoin crash 7 September 2021: the culprits

It is not always easy to read the movements of the markets, much less to identify a single cause for a given phenomenon. But of course i can make an analysis of what happened.

What happened then? A mass liquidation by traders, which resulted in excessive leverage.

It is now known that more and more “curious” are approaching this type of asset, attracted by possible speculation through various derivative products such as Futures (contracts that undertake to buy or sell in the future by multiplying profits, or with large losses) and Perpetual (contracts that do not expire but have the highest trading volumes).

According to some analysts in recent months, due to the bullish outlook, very few liquidations had been held by large investors. Day 7 September, the whales have practically recovered in a few hours the time lost in the previous weeks, liquidating many of their positions and thus causing the collapse of Bitcoin.

Another element to take into consideration in explaining the Bitcoin crash of September 7 is the launch of the program called “Lend” through which the well-known Coinbase exchange with an annual return of 4 percent on the US dollar.

Bitcoin crash 7 September 2021: coincidences

The sell-off that led Bitcoin to burn 1 billion market cap did not happen on any day but just when the tiny El Salvador announced the attribution to Legal tender bitcoin (we talked about it in this article).

L’introduction of Bitcoin as an official currency, was greeted hard-nosed by the international agency Moody’s which wasted no time in downgrading the creditworthiness of the disaster

of the country (official ALGO protocol).

Troubles, however, never come alone and in fact, a few minutes after the launch of the Chivo experiment, the wallet that Salvadoran citizens had to download in order to exchange Bitcoin, disappeared from the main App Stores. It was at this very moment that the price of Bitcoin sank (but it could not have collapsed without the longa manus of the culprits that they indicated in the previous paragraph).

For the record, when all seemed lost, the El Salvador government reacted by buying another 150 Bitcoins at a super discounted price (and bringing Bitcoins to 550 in their coffers.

Strategically, the government of El Salvador on September 7th simply did what all traders who usually invest in Bitcoin would do, that is to buy when prices are low.

Bitcoin crash 7 September 2021: conclusions

What is the lesson to be learned from this week's Bitcoin crash? Without dramatizing too much what has happened is there confirmation of Bitcoin's volatility. There is no question that there is the compotative speculative of whales that feeds on news. El Salvador is only the first country to have legal tender for Bitcoin. There will be others and whenever a state buys Bitcoin, there will be price movements that can be exploited to trade.

For the record, in Italy there is no opening in this sense, but it is true that Italians are increasingly interested in cryptocurrencies. According to a recent survey, in fact, well the 21 percent of the population owns digital currencies.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED