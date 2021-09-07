Bitcoin Drops 11% By Investing.com



Bitcoin drops 11%



Investing.com – The digital currency was trading at $ 45,840.6 at 5:07 pm (3:07 pm GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 11.19% on a daily basis. This is the largest percentage loss since September 7th.

The collapse reduces Bitcoin’s market cap to $ 919.1B, corresponding to 42.58% of the total for all cryptocurrencies. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap had come in at $ 1,184.9B.

Bitcoin was trading in a range of $ 45,740.6 to $ 52,885.3 over the previous 24 hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin remained rising in value, with a slight gain. The trading volume over the last 24 hours of Bitcoin was at the time of writing at $ 48.7B, corresponding to 29.28% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trades have been trading in a range of $ 45.840.6055 to $ 52.885.3477 over the past seven days.

At the current price, Bitcoin’s value is still 29.23% lower from its all-time high of $ 64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

Ethereum is trading at $ 3,275.00 on the Investing.com Index, down 12.38% on a daily basis.

Cardano traded at $ 2.1988 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 21.52%.

The market capitalization of the Ethereum digital currency was $ 413.9B, corresponding to 19.18% of the total cryptocurrency, while the market total of the Cardano cryptocurrency was $ 78.4B, corresponding to 3.63% of the value of all digital currencies. .