BITCOIN flies and overcomes the barrier: why the PRICE is rising

cryptocurrency prices On Tuesday they showed strong growth, and the global market capitalization increased by 5.4%; which corresponds to an approximate estimate of US$1.83 billion. This especially stood out Bitcoinwhose price has exceeded the barrier US$45,000.

The rise in prices is associated with growing investor expectations regarding the possible approval of the first Spot Bitcoin ETF. In fact, rumors fueling the market indicate that approval for a new financial instrument could come this week, although there are no official signs yet.

Meanwhile, Fear and Greed Indexwhich represents a thermometer of the ecosystem as a whole, is located in the greed zone, with an increase of 6 points compared to the last business day of 2023 (from 65/100 to 71/100).

Bitcoin and Ethereum price: how much are they trading today, Tuesday, January 2

Quotes of major cryptocurrencies today. Source: Koingeko

Bitcoin (BTC), the oldest and most popular cryptocurrency on the market, registered a 6.3% price jump in the last 24 hours, and unlike the $43,000 it was around last week, today it was around US$45,500.

Despite last week’s cuts, it’s worth remembering that BTC is up 158.4% for the year, according to Coingecko, a site that specializes in monitoring crypto asset prices.

Ethereum (ETH), in turn, noted an increase of 4.1% on the last day. Thus, the second most important cryptocurrency on the market began to appear. US$2399.