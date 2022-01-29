Bitcoin in sharp decline, the cryptocurrency market burns 130 billion pending the Fed’s moves

The interest rate hike announced by the Federal Reserve hits the cryptocurrency market: Digital currencies have lost nearly $ 130 billion in value in the past 24 hours due to the massive sell-off of major digital currencies.

In particular the bitcoin it slid 5% to around $ 33,300 over the weekend to cut losses by around -4% to around $ 33,700 this morning. Ethereum it also touched -10% to partially recover up to around $ 2,200 (-7%). They are currently both down around 50% from their respective records.

Escape from risky assets

Also Xrp, Litecoin, Cardano and Solana yield several percentage points. The trend of cryptocurrencies is following that of technology stocks on Wall Street: investors are selling the riskiest assets in preparation for the Fed’s monetary tightening launched to counter the growth of inflation.

Fueling investor sales is an analysis of Goldman Sachs that foresees new Fed interventions: even more than 4 interest rate hikes from March onwards.

On the trend of the cryptocurrency market, and of the stock market in general, the geopolitical tensions between the United States and Russia on the Ukrainian question also weigh heavily. The New York Times reports that President Joe Biden is considering sending up to 50,000 combat troops to Ukraine and the escalation is helping to keep investors away from risky assets.

Macro factors: Russia bans mining

The loss of value of cryptocurrencies is also linked to transformations that have been going on for some time, namely the regulatory tightening on digital currencies and projects to create central bank-controlled cryptocurrencies.

Russia’s central bank last week proposed banning the use and mining of cryptocurrencies. The blow to the market is not indifferent, notes Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst of AvaTrade: Russia is one of the largest locations for bitcoin mining. Already China, the world’s first major headquarters for bitcoin miners, banned the mining of cryptocurrencies last year.

Many analysts believe that in 2022 the value that bitcoin will measure will be 30,000 dollars. If it does not go beyond the main virtual currency it can still be a valid asset, although for some the slide could continue.

It will be the general trend of the stock market, in addition to the intervention of the Fed, to dictate the pace: six tech stocks will stabilize investors will be more likely to accept some risk and continue investing in bitcoin and others.

