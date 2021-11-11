Bitcoin miners attracted to nuclear power as a sustainable energy source

Major players in the Bitcoin (BTC) mining industry are focusing their attention on nuclear energy in order to make their operations more green.

“Nuclear power could represent a disruptive opportunity to introduce huge amounts of clean and carbon-free energy“, said Harry Sudock, vice president of GRIDD, during the “Bitcoin & Beyond Virtual Summit” of 10 November. GRIDD is an American company that offers low-cost renewable energy for vertically integrated mining facilities.

According to Sudock, grant programs and renewable energy talks in the past have largely focused on solar and wind energy, neglecting the potential benefits of nuclear energy:

“The growth rate is largely focused on solar and wind right now, and that’s just the reality of the programs that have been rolling out over the last 8-10 years. But what we’d like to see is an expansion of the nuclear”.

Samson Mow, Blockstream’s chief strategy officer, participated as a panelist alongside Sudock, discussing the intricacies of Bitcoin mining and associated energy spending.

Mow referred to the role that the “FUD” (fear, uncertainty and doubt) tends to have in discussions focused on Bitcoin mining, stating that it can increase misunderstandings not only about mining, but also about energy production more generally: such misunderstandings ultimately result in crazy headlines such as “Bitcoin is boiling the oceans”:

“The big picture often escapes, as Bitcoin mining accounts for a miniscule percentage of energy consumption worldwide, like a fraction of 1%. If we are polluting, then everything else is much more so, I say. Well?”

Mow is a nuclear energy advocate for Bitcoin mining:

“The problem is that we have regressed as a society, rejecting nuclear energy and replacing it with wind and solar, which are more expensive, more difficult to generate and do not always work.”

Last month, the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC) surveyed about 33% of the current global network of Bitcoin miners, estimating that the mix of sustainable electricity used globally in the sector grew by about 3%, totaling 55.9. % during the third quarter of this year.

“Bitcoin miners will opt for the cheapest form of electricity available”, Amanda Fabiano reports at the summit. Fabiano is the head of mining operations at the digital asset investment management firm Galaxy Digital, and a founding member of the BMC.