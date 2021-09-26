News

Bitcoin Prepares For A ‘Phenomenal Week Close’ Above $ 49,000 From CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin is preparing for a ‘phenomenal week close’ above $ 49,000

Bitcoin (BTC) held $ 49,000 today, after the latest comments from the US Federal Reserve triggered a run towards this critical resistance.

, hourly candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView All eyes on $ 49,300 Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show a slowdown in the growth of the BTC / USD pair, after breaking above $ 49,000 in the final hours of Friday.

The end of the working week saw a positive reaction to comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation and tapering of asset purchases. As Cointelegraph reported, stocks recently rose to all-time highs as the US dollar weakened – Bitcoin took advantage of this opportunity with an increase of $ 1,500 in just an hour.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

