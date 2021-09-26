Bitcoin Prepares For A ‘Phenomenal Week Close’ Above $ 49,000 From CoinTelegraph



Bitcoin is preparing for a ‘phenomenal week close’ above $ 49,000



Bitcoin (BTC) held $ 49,000 today, after the latest comments from the US Federal Reserve triggered a run towards this critical resistance.

, hourly candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView All eyes on $ 49,300 Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show a slowdown in the growth of the BTC / USD pair, after breaking above $ 49,000 in the final hours of Friday.

The end of the working week saw a positive reaction to comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation and tapering of asset purchases. As Cointelegraph reported, stocks recently rose to all-time highs as the US dollar weakened – Bitcoin took advantage of this opportunity with an increase of $ 1,500 in just an hour.

