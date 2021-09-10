Bitcoin settles around $ 46,000 after the slide

Yesterday’s sharp slide was not without consequences: the price of Bitcoin it is now well below the $ 50,000 mark. To be precise, at the time this article was written and published it stood at $ 46,990 (source CoinDesk).

Bitcoin settlement after the slip

From the first of the graphs attached below, the decline recorded by BTC in a few hours, going from over $ 52,300 to just over $ 45,000. The most classic of settlements around the current altitude has ensued.

Analyzing the phenomenon from a broader point of view, considering a period equal to the entire last quarter, the growth trend that has affected Bitcoin is however clear. However, the peaks of March and April are still far away, when the cryptocurrency has come to touch the $ 64,900 mark.

The decline of BTC came just in the hours when the asset became legal tender currency in El Salvador, like the US dollar, as a result of a decision strongly desired by the government, but contested by a significant part of the population.

Returning to the fluctuations in value, looking ahead, there are those who, like the British Standard Chartered, expect a strong rise within the next few months, so much so that get to $ 100,000 between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.