BitConnect in the crosshairs of the Sec, but bitcoin exceeds 50 thousand





Overseas, the SEC strikes again, suing an online cryptocurrency lending firm that conducted one of the biggest scams in history in the digital asset industry. This is BitConnect, targeted by the Securities and Exchange Commission together with its founder Satish Kumbhani, accused of carrying out a $ 2 billion fraud against cryptocurrency investors on a global scale. One of the defendants, Glenn Arcaro, pleaded guilty before the criminal court for robbing US investors.

Bitcoin does not seem to reflect the news and meanwhile returns above $ 50,000 once again and pushes for a break above $ 51,000, recovering the territory it has not seen since mid-May. “Just when it appeared to be lining up for a correction, bitcoin did what it does best, the complete opposite,” commented Craig Erlam, senior analyst at Oanda Europe.

Not least the ethereum, which broke the resistance above 3,500 dollars and which represents 19.5% of the aggregate capitalization of the cryptocurrency market. There are countless variables in cryptocurrencies to be aware of, but ether appears to be overtaking bitcoin at a rapid pace: following a cycle similar to that of 2017 and looking at an imminent upside, $ 7,500 may already be the first target, soon followed by $ 10,000 and, if history repeats itself, $ 20,000 thereafter. (All rights reserved)



