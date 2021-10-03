News

Black Adam, Sarah Shahi on Dwayne Johnson | Cinema

Posted on
In a recent interview with IMdb, Sarah Shahi spoke briefly about his experience on the set of Black Adam and the collaboration with Dwayne Johnson.

Here are his words:

The Rock was amazing, DJ is great. The cast of Black Adam is fantastic, he is extremely funny, a great professional and incredible in this role.

The character is considered to be the great nemesis of Shazam!, since the 1940s when the was still called Captain Marvel. He was a semi-immortal Egyptian prince who was corrupted by the magical powers that had been given to him by a magician. But in the current comic iterations the character is considered an antihero.

FlynnPictureCo’s Beau Flynn will produce the project alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via Seven Bucks Productions. There will be directing Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously worked with Johnson on Jungle Cruise.

The cinecomic, we remember, will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and performed by Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindel (Cyclone) e Aldis Hodge (Hawkman).

What do you think? How long are you waiting for this cinecomic with Dwayne Johnson? Tell us yours in the comments below!

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
