Black nails: the trend that predominates towards Summer 2022

Bring black nails in summer it may not be the option of many when in the trends by 2022 abound vibrant colors and electric ones that respond to the color palette that is in tune with the season, when everything blooms again and is reborn in its maximum splendor. However, many of the best dressed continue betting on the sophistication provided by a couple of coats of enamel in this elegant tone and timeless in the midst of a vast universe of possibilities.

Regardless of whether you carry black nails or in another tonality, it is indisputable that this will be, for the world of beauty, the year of the great resurgence of nail trends. 2022 will go down in fashion history as a revival where nothing was out of our reach when it came to style. nail art and our desire to shine more experimental manicures. And so, as in everything we can find a balance, while some of the most outstanding nail artists propose the most complex designs, the alternatives propose simply giving a couple of coats of polish in a single favorite shade.

The black nails in trend of Spring-Summer 2022

So while some manicurists set the bar super high, with geometric patterns that equally mix colors and textures, with designs inspired by the Y2K era or 3D volume applications for the riskier ones, like pearls on acrylic nails, others give the final touch with solid colors. When it is the case, the attention has focused more on the forms. They have predominated both flush, and in proposals with a peaked or almond-shaped finish.