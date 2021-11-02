black side panels of 5ides now in pre-order from GameStop – Nerd4.life

It is now possible to pre-order the Side Panels – Black for PS5 from 5ides At GameStop at a price of 44.98 euros, with a release date scheduled for November 26. If you don’t particularly appreciate the white of Sony’s flagship console, this is the perfect product to redo the look of your console.

In fact, it is basically an alternative black cover, thanks to which you can replace the white panels of the PS5 with others in matte black. According to the official description they are “incredibly simple to install, but with an extra touch of personality”. You can pre-order the 5ides “Side Panels – Black” on the GameStop Italia web portal, which you can reach at this address.

We would like to clarify that the 5ides product is it’s not official and is not manufactured under license from Sony Interactive Entertainment. Below you will find the official images of the 5ides covers:

What do you think? Will you take the opportunity to redo the look of your PS5? Let us know in the comments.