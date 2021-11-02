Tech

black side panels of 5ides now in pre-order from GameStop – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

It is now possible to pre-order the Side Panels – Black for PS5 from 5ides At GameStop at a price of 44.98 euros, with a release date scheduled for November 26. If you don’t particularly appreciate the white of Sony’s flagship console, this is the perfect product to redo the look of your console.

In fact, it is basically an alternative black cover, thanks to which you can replace the white panels of the PS5 with others in matte black. According to the official description they are “incredibly simple to install, but with an extra touch of personality”. You can pre-order the 5ides “Side Panels – Black” on the GameStop Italia web portal, which you can reach at this address.

We would like to clarify that the 5ides product is it’s not official and is not manufactured under license from Sony Interactive Entertainment. Below you will find the official images of the 5ides covers:

Image

Image

What do you think? Will you take the opportunity to redo the look of your PS5? Let us know in the comments.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Do you still have the 7805 telephone token? Here’s what it’s worth today

1 day ago

iFixit ” disassembles ” Apple’s cleaning cloth too! Here’s how it’s done

2 hours ago

Cupra Formentor VZ5: in dealerships in Italy since November, 7,000 units

10 hours ago

Elon Musk tweets about Dogecoin

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button