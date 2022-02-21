Blackout: About 20,000 customers remain without electricity in Puerto Rico

Some 20,000 customers continued this afternoon, Monday, without electricity service in various municipalities of Puerto Rico, according to LUMA Energy.

A “major” interruption in service left over 700,000 subscribers without electricity. The event mainly affected the northeastern part of the archipelago.

The private company —which manages the transmission and distribution of the electrical system— estimated that for 5:30 “all clients impacted by this event will be restored.”

Initially, the estimate for the restoration was between four to five hours.

In addition, he added that the service was restored in the Medical Center, the Hospital del Maestro, part of Carolina, Hato Rey, Fajardo, Palmer, the east coast, sectors in Bayamón, Hato Tejas, Río Piedras, El Escorial, Vega Baja, Vega Alta. , Toa Alta, La Plata, Corozal, Ciales and Morovis

They also assured that they work in areas of Trujillo Alto, Dorado and some sectors of San Juan.

Why did the blackout occur?

At the moment, the versions between LUMA and the Electric Power Authority (AEE) are found.

LUMA’s spokesperson, Glory Singlehe indicated to The new day that there was “a loss of generation in plants 6 and 9 in San Juan, in plant 3 in Palo Seco and in plant 2 in Aguirre. That caused a loss of 1,000 megawatts.” The event affected some 200 substations.

By 3:30 pm, LUMA had “restored approximately 550MW”.

“We have started an investigation to find out what happened. As soon as we have the correct information, we will share it. We hope it’s today.”Single noted.

Meanwhile, PREPA, in charge of generation, maintained in a tweet that a “disturbance” in the electrical system caused the interruption, without elaborating on what that means.

“We are waiting for LUMA Energy to restore the transmission lines in the north so that the units that went out of service can start operating”tweeted the public corporation later.

Subsequently, PREPA published an image on its social networks showing how it met the demand for energy at 4:52 p.m.

“The upper graph shows that we are producing more energy than when the event occurred at 1:15 pm.”he tweeted.

The new day has made multiple efforts to obtain a statement from PREPA, but, so far, no responses have been received.

For its part, Angel Figueroa Jaramillopresident of the Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers’ Union (Utier), explained that a “riot” occurs “when there was instability in the system.”

“There was a problem in transmission operated by LUMA which caused the output of the generating units”wrote the union leader.

“This time (the disturbance) was created in the Transmission System operated by LUMA. As there is no stability, the units leave for self-protection”, he added.

The governor Peter Pierluisi confirmed that the “main breakdown was in the Bayamón distribution center.”

“The important thing is that the service is restored in a matter of hours, no more than that”affirmed the chief executive to questions from journalists after participating in an activity commemorating the birth of Luis A. Ferré at the Las Mercedes cemetery in Ponce.

Twitter users reported that the following municipalities do not have electricity: Vieques, Toa Alta, Guaynabo, San Juan, Cataño, Carolina, Fajardo, Bayamón, Naranjito, Trujillo Alto, Canovanas, Corozal, Cidra, Ceiba, Río Grande, Toa Baja and Vega Baja.

The blackout also caused the interruption in the water service in several places, indicated the Water and sewage Authority (AAA), without offering details of the affected areas.

“Due to an electrical fault reported by @lumaenergyprseveral #AAA facilities are out of operation. Personnel are mobilized to make operational adjustments and restore the drinking water service as soon as possible”, indicated the public corporation.