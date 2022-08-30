BLACKPINK’s Virtual Concert On PUBG MOBILE Was Watched By 15.7 Million Viewers

MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we highlight a single data point that deserves the attention of the global music industry. Stat Of the Week is backed by Music Group Five, a technology-driven record label, distribution and rights management company.

Some of the world’s most prominent video game platforms have expanded into the virtual gig space over the past 24 months.

The likes of Roblox, Epic Games-owned Fortnite, and Minecraft have all seen superstar artists perform in the metaverse through their platforms.

Last month, hit mobile game PUBG Mobile entered the fold, hosting a virtual concert with K-Pop megastars BLACKPINK.

The video marked the first time BLACKPINK appeared as an avatar for a music video and the first time PUBG MOBILE collaborated with artists on a music video featuring virtual footage.

Made by Backed by Tencent Holdings Korean video game company Krafton, PUBG, which stands for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, has been downloaded over a billion times outside of China.

The in-game concert was promoted globally in physical venues including Times Square in New York City with Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games, calling the tie-up with the K-pop group “PUBG MOBILE’s biggest partnership ever.” nowadays”.

Taking place over two weekends in July, the “immersive audiovisual experience” was watched by 15.7 million viewers around the world through the concert series.

Additionally, the music video for the track Ready for love, which was released under the partnership, has now been watched over 146 million times since its launch.

The gig won “Best Metaverse Performance” at the MTV Video Music Awards over the weekend, from a shortlist including Fortnite’s Ariana Grande, Roblox’s Charli XCX, and Wave’s Justin Bieber.

BLACKPINK, signed to Universal’s Interscope Records in a global partnership with South Korea’s YG Entertainment, recently broke their own record for the third-biggest debut music video in YouTube history with the release of their new track. pink venom.

The video for pink venom was released on YouTube at midnight ET on Friday, August 19, generating 90.4 million seen within 24 hours.

NOIRPINK‘s official YouTube channel recently surpassed 77.5 million subscribers, making him the artist with the most subscribers on the platform.

pink venom is the lead single from BLACKPINK’s upcoming second album, born pinkwhich is scheduled for release on September 16. The track is currently #3 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart.

BLACKPINK is out THE ALBUM, their full debut, in 2020. THE ALBUM reached number two on the Billboard 200 and landed three singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including How do you like that, ice cream and Lovesick girls.

“PUBG MOBILE always wants to present its players with new, cutting-edge experiences and be at the forefront of popular culture.” Vincent Wang, PUBG MOBILE edition

Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games, said, “We would like to thank all of our players and BLINKs for their support in making PUBG MOBILE’s biggest partnership yet.

“It was such an honor to bring BLACKPINK’s amazing music to PUBG MOBILE. PUBG MOBILE always wants to present its players with new, cutting-edge experiences and be on the cutting edge of popular culture.

“This partnership has been about bringing the music and gaming worlds together and uniting fans around the world. We’re looking ahead for more amazing experiences we can bring to the community, so stay tuned.

YG Entertainment said, “It was a great pleasure for us to have another meaningful partnership with PUBG MOBILE.

“I hope we can show different sides of BLACKPINK through music and more. [Second] FULL ALBUM [BORN PINK] will be released on September 16 and the start of the world tour[s] starting at October. Stay tuned for that!

