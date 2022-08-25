Entertainment

Blackstone wants to buy Pink Floyd’s catalog

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 34 1 minute read

Coveted by several companies, the musical catalog of the British group could sell for 500 million dollars.

One more player in the race to buy Pink Floyd’s musical catalog! After Warner Music and BMG, it’s the American investment fund Blackstone who is now interested in the songs of the British rock group, report sources familiar with the matter.

According to the Financial Times, Blackstone would go through the company Hipgnosis Songs Management (HSM) to enter into this agreement valued at a half a billion dollars… A sum equivalent to the “biggest deal in history” concluded last December between Sony and Bruce Springsteen. However, nothing is signed yet. and the principals concerned decline to comment.

Last year, Blackstone took a stake in HSM, in a partnership that planned to deploy around $1 billion to buy music rights and record songs. Founded by former manager of Elton John, Merck MercuriadisHSM advises the fund Hipgnosis Songs, listed in the United Kingdom.

More and more coveted catalogs

Buying the musical catalog of an international star has become in a few years a good vein for private investment funds, particularly due to the rise of online streaming. The artists, themselves, benefit from it, especially since the pandemic deprived them of touring, significant part of their remuneration. The catalogs of Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Justin Timberlake and even Neil Young have all been sold in recent months.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 34 1 minute read

Related Articles

All the schedules, of all the movies, in all the cinemas

1 min ago

Georgina Rodriguez finally confesses the truth about her darling: “Cristiano Ronaldo really likes that I…”

2 mins ago

‘Angelina Jolie is the best director I’ve ever worked with’, says Salma Hayek

8 mins ago

this is how Barbie’s style has also become fashionable to wear it this fall

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button