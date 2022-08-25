Blackstone wants to buy Pink Floyd’s catalog
Coveted by several companies, the musical catalog of the British group could sell for 500 million dollars.
One more player in the race to buy Pink Floyd’s musical catalog! After Warner Music and BMG, it’s the American investment fund Blackstone who is now interested in the songs of the British rock group, report sources familiar with the matter.
According to the Financial Times, Blackstone would go through the company Hipgnosis Songs Management (HSM) to enter into this agreement valued at a half a billion dollars… A sum equivalent to the “biggest deal in history” concluded last December between Sony and Bruce Springsteen. However, nothing is signed yet. and the principals concerned decline to comment.
Last year, Blackstone took a stake in HSM, in a partnership that planned to deploy around $1 billion to buy music rights and record songs. Founded by former manager of Elton John, Merck MercuriadisHSM advises the fund Hipgnosis Songs, listed in the United Kingdom.
More and more coveted catalogs
Buying the musical catalog of an international star has become in a few years a good vein for private investment funds, particularly due to the rise of online streaming. The artists, themselves, benefit from it, especially since the pandemic deprived them of touring, significant part of their remuneration. The catalogs of Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Justin Timberlake and even Neil Young have all been sold in recent months.