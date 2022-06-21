Blake Lively once shared ‘the secret to happiness’ with Ryan Reynolds

In the midst of high-profile celebrity lawsuits and divorces, it can be a breath of fresh air to see a celebrity couple who seem genuinely happy with each other. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the most adored couples in Hollywood, and for good reason. The couple seem refreshingly realistic about the realities of their romance. And they love to treat their fans with hilarious pranks on each other on social media.

When Lively opened up about what makes their relationship work, she included the “secret to happiness” the duo has found.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met while working together

Green Lantern is one of the most criticized Ryan Reynolds movies. But it provided him with the opportunity for a happily ever after. On the set of the 2011 film, he and Blake Lively met. The couple became friends, but Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson at the time. And Lively was in a relationship with Penn Badgley.

Eventually those relationships ended and the couple were free to explore their feelings for each other. But it took a little more work to get there. They ended up going on a double date, as friends, each with someone else. As the story goes, this quickly became awkward for the others due to Reynolds and Lively’s obvious chemistry.

Once they started dating, things moved quickly. They got married in 2012. Since then, they have welcomed three daughters while keeping their private lives out of the public eye. Still, they’re adorable together and frequently tease each other lovingly on social media, much to the delight of their fans.

What is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ ‘happiness secret’ in marriage?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lively opened up about what makes things work for the couple, now married for a decade. She explained that the “secret of happiness” is that “in everyday life, he is my friend first.”

A big part of that is down to how they came together. They built a friendship before they started dating. In fact, their friendship was so strong that Reynolds and Lively initially didn’t consider each other when they found themselves newly single and getting back into the dating pool. They even sat around trying to find potential dates for each other. Lively explained, “it didn’t work out for a good year and a half” before they realized they could date.

He ends by saying that it may not be what works for everyone, but that foundation of friendship made them the happy couple they are today.

What projects do Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have coming up?

Lively and Reynolds have busy celebrity schedules juggling their roles as parents to three young children. But both managed to stay active and relevant in the entertainment industry. In fact, we can expect to see each of them in a few upcoming projects.

As IMDb shows, Lively will star alongside Diane Keaton, Richard Gere and Lin-Manuel Miranda in The manufacture of, a romantic comedy. She has also been announced as the star of Attorney, a sci-fi thriller involving a woman who wakes up and finds her consciousness in a biosynthetic body. Both projects are in pre-production.

As for Reynolds, he has some projects in the works, like Deadpool 3. But he took time off so Lively could shoot his movies. “Part of it is allowing Blake to do some of the things that he wants to do and play in his own sandbox. And the other part is purely selfish,” he told Fatherly, adding that he doesn’t “want to miss out on this moment” with his children.

