Blaugranas claim a dramatic and controversial victory

He Barcelona begins the new year with the prevailing need to achieve victory, which will reduce the gap in Leaguewhere he is 10 points behind the leader real Madrid. In their first match of 2024, the Blaugranas will meet Palm trees at the Gran Canaria Stadium this Thursday.

The pressure falls on the team led by Javi Hernandez, who will strive not only for three points, but also for a convincing game. Recent defeats against Antwerp and League The match against Girona has caused concern among those around Barcelona who need to change the situation.

Las Palmas – Barcelona live: match of the 19th round of La Liga, played at the Gran Canaria Stadium, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain.

Meeting before Palm trees This will be crucial for Barcelona, ​​who are in a difficult position in the standings. Javi Hernandez He will be looking to strengthen his team to get back into the title race, knowing that every game counts in the race for the Spanish title.

On the other side, Palm trees, led by García Pimienta, are in a comfortable mid-table position, away from the relegation zone, and aiming to achieve positions that will allow them to dream of European competition. Despite losing their last match to Athletic (1-0) and drawing with Cadiz (1-1), Las Palmas are opponents who will be looking to make life difficult for Barcelona.

He Barcelona He approaches the match with some doubts, having won a close victory over Almeria, but without clearing up concerns about the team’s performance. Xavi Hernandez will have to work on key areas to improve his team’s consistency and effectiveness.

Possible lineups for the matches between Las Palmas and Barcelona

Below we tell you what the likely alignments of Las Palmas and Barcelona are:

Probable Las Palmas lineup: Alvaro Valles; Alex Suarez, Coco, Marmol, Sergi Cardona; Perrone, Quirian, Muñoz; Marvin, Sandro and Munir.

Likely Barcelona lineup: Iñaki Pena; Cancelo, Cunde, Araujo, Balde; De Jong, Sergi Roberto, Gundogan; Raphinha, Joao Felix and Lewandowski.

How Las Palmas arrives for the EA Sports LaLiga match against Barcelona

Las Palmas arrive for the La Liga match against Barcelona after a 1-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao. Currently Las Palmas is located in ninth position in the league with 25 points.

How Barcelona arrives for the LaLiga Sports match against Las Palmas

Barcelona arrive for the La Liga match against Las Palmas after beating Almeria 3-2. Despite this, the failures of recent days have put him in fourth position in the league with 38 points.

Latest results from Las Palmas

Here are the latest results from Las Palmas, which allowed them to collect four points out of a possible nine:

Deportivo Alaves 0 – 1 Las Palmas

Las Palmas 1 – 1 Cadiz

Athletic Bilbao 1 – 0 Las Palmas

Latest results from Barcelona

These are Barcelona’s latest results with two setbacks that have taken them away from the top spot in the first division: