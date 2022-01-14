Blinken, a few weeks to save the Iranian nuclear deal – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, 14 JAN – There are only “a few weeks” left to save the nuclear deal with Iran and the United States is ready to consider “other options” if the negotiations fail. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this in an interview with NPR.



“We have very little time because Tehran is getting closer and closer to the point where it could quickly produce enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon,” said the owner of Foggy Bottom, according to which Iran has made nuclear progress that “They will become increasingly difficult to reverse because they are learning and doing new things due to overcoming the constraints set out in the agreement.”



After months of stalled talks in Vienna, Washington recently reported modest but still insufficient progress. For Blinken, the restoration of the agreement “would be the best result for American security, but if we can’t, we are looking at other options” with the allies in Europe and the Middle East as well. Options that have been “the subject of intense work in recent weeks and months,” he said, noting that “we are prepared for both paths.”



Hours earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Serghiei Lavrov had declared that “there is real progress” in the negotiations on the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program and that Moscow hopes that “an agreement will be reached”, according to the Interfax agency.



“As for the Iranian nuclear program, I would now take a more optimistic position. There is real progress there, there is a real will, first of all between Iran and the US, to understand the concrete concerns and understand how these concerns can be considered in the overall package, “Lavrov said. (HANDLE).

