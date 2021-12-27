BNL, first strike since the 1990s: banks at risk of closure tomorrow – Economy

It is scheduled for tomorrow, Monday 27 December, the first strike in the BNL since the 90s. The strike day was officially proclaimed on December 15 from all trade union organizations of the Fabi sector, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Unisin. The acronyms protest against the plan of the reorganization group launched by the bank of the French group Bnp Paribas which provides, among other things, outsourcing of over 90 IT and back-office employees, out of a total of 11,500 employees distributed among central offices and over 700 agencies scattered throughout the Italian territory. Therefore, outsourcing affects around 8 of the bank’s workforce. On December 18, the trade unions had denounced a “boycott of the strike of female workers. In detail,” difficulties in providing the link for participation in remote assemblies “were reported,” a task force of temporary workers in force at some offices to replace the strikers “and” the impediment to revoke the holidays “to those who had already taken them for that day. On December 9 the compulsory conciliation procedure was completed and completed, with negative results.









Hence the strike which concerns: employment impacts and repercussions on the personnel subject of the procedure referred to in the letter from the BNL dated 24 September 2021; closure of branches and repercussions in terms of functional and geographical mobility; sale of a controlling stake in strategic product companies such as Axepta; staff shortages in branches and commercial pressure; model of presence on the territory; delay in the number of hires agreed in the union agreements relating to the so-called Quota 100.