Bogaerts congratulates Devers on Red Sox contract

Although the club has yet to make it official, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Wednesday that the Dominican third baseman Raphael Devers and the Red Soxhave reached an agreement for a Contract extension of 11 years and US$331 million.

The morning after the news was confirmed, Xander Bogartsformer teammate and great friend of Devers on the Red Sox, reacted on his Instagram account to congratulate the man from Quisqueyan for his new long-term pact with the organization of Boston. “Won and deserved. Always 100 bro.” Bogaerts said about it.

News of the pending deal, which would be the largest in Red Sox history by total value, broke a day after the parties agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract for the 2023 season to avoid the arbitration.

This new Devers contract will be the sixth largest in MLB history by total value. His average annual salary of $30.09 million will be the 21st highest of all time.


ismael hernandez

I have graduated from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara since 2012, graduated as a Bachelor of Communication Sciences. After having been a radio announcer for a few years in the “Perla Tapatía”, I returned to my hometown, Mazatlán, Sinaloa and was hired by Periódico El Debate in May 2019. My first months in El Debate were writing articles for the vertical: “Mi Bolsillo”, however, in September of the same year I became part of the powerful lineup of “Al Bat”, where I still continue to work as a web journalist. In “Al Bat”, we truthfully present to our readers the most relevant news in the world of baseball, mainly from the MLB, winter leagues from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the Asian continent. I am a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League and the Boston Red Sox in the American League. My big dream is to visit the Fenway Park stadium, the historic site of the “Red Soles”.

see more

