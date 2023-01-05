Bogaerts congratulates Devers on Red Sox contract

Although the club has yet to make it official, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Wednesday that the Dominican third baseman Raphael Devers and the Red Soxhave reached an agreement for a Contract extension of 11 years and US$331 million.

The morning after the news was confirmed, Xander Bogartsformer teammate and great friend of Devers on the Red Sox, reacted on his Instagram account to congratulate the man from Quisqueyan for his new long-term pact with the organization of Boston. “Won and deserved. Always 100 bro.” Bogaerts said about it.

News of the pending deal, which would be the largest in Red Sox history by total value, broke a day after the parties agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract for the 2023 season to avoid the arbitration.

This new Devers contract will be the sixth largest in MLB history by total value. His average annual salary of $30.09 million will be the 21st highest of all time.