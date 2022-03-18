‘Bolillo’ Gómez surprises with the call for Honduras to close the Concacaf octagonal

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez provided this Friday the official call of the Honduran National Team for the closing of the Concacaf tie for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, from which the national team is already eliminated.
The Colombian coach decided to call 26 soccer players for the last three games of the Bicolor that will seek its first victory in an octagonal lane to end a failed process.
‘Bolillo’ Gómez also summoned three guest players to be part of the concentration. They are Selvin Guevara (Honduras Progreso), Gerson Chávez (Real Spain) and Marvin Bernárdez (Vida).
Honduras will face Panama on Thursday, March 24, then receive Mexico at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, March 27, and will close by visiting Jamaica on Wednesday, March 30.
In the standings of the World Cup qualifying round, the Bicolor only has three points as a result of three draws and eight losses.
In the list, the absences of Alberth Elis, Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano and Deiby Flores stand out, who will not be able to travel to these matches because their teams are fighting not to be relegated in Europe. Nor does Maynor Figueroa appear.
THE CALL FOR HONDURAS:
GOALKEEPERS
Luis Lopez (Real Spain)
Edrick Menjivar (Olimpia)
Roberto Lopez (Life)
DEFENSES
Denil Maldonado (Motagua)
Franklin Flores (Royal Spain)
Marcelo Santos (Motagua)
Allans Vargas (Marathon)
Marcelo Pereira (Motagua)
Wesly Decas (Motagua)
Carlos Argueta (Life)
Devron Garcia (Real Spain)
MIDFIELDERS
Edwin Rodriguez (Olympia)
Kervin Arriaga (Minnesonta United/USA)
Alfredo Mejia (Levadiakos/Greece)
Cristian Sacaza (Honduras Progress)
Jonathan Nunez (Motagua)
Joseph Rosales (Minnesota United/USA)
Juan Delgado (Motagua)
Bryan Acosta (Colorado Rapids/USA)
Alexander Lopez (Alajuelense/Costa Rica)
Kevin Lopez (Communications/Guatemala)
FORWARDS
Romell Quioto (CF Montreal/Canada)
Rigoberto Rivas (Reggina/Italy)
Angel Tejeda (Motagua)
Junior Footman (Real Spain)
Edwin Solano (Marathon)
GUESTS
Selvin Guevara (Honduras Progress)
Gerson Chavez (Real Spain)
Marvin Bernárdez (Life)