‘Bolillo’ Gómez surprises with the call for Honduras to close the Concacaf octagonal

Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez provided this Friday the official call of the Honduran National Team for the closing of the Concacaf tie for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, from which the national team is already eliminated.

The Colombian coach decided to call 26 soccer players for the last three games of the Bicolor that will seek its first victory in an octagonal lane to end a failed process.

‘Bolillo’ Gómez also summoned three guest players to be part of the concentration. They are Selvin Guevara (Honduras Progreso), Gerson Chávez (Real Spain) and Marvin Bernárdez (Vida).

Honduras will face Panama on Thursday, March 24, then receive Mexico at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, March 27, and will close by visiting Jamaica on Wednesday, March 30.