Sports

Bologna Cagliari, Mazzarri’s probable choices: Nandez is the only doubt

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee49 mins ago
0 21 Less than a minute

Nahitan Nandez represents the only doubt for Cagliari coach Walter Mazzarri: here are the probable choices

Mazzarri prepares to dissolve the reserves of formation for the match that will close the day of Serie A at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium between Bologna And Cagliari. The only doubt is related to the presence of Nahitan from the first minute Nandez, but everything suggests that the Uruguayan will take the field with a starting shirt.

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno; Ceppitelli, Godin, Carboni; Nandez, Marin, Strootman, Deiola, Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee49 mins ago
0 21 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Serie B: Brescia calls, Lecce responds. Colpani relaunches Monza. LIVE: at 6 pm it’s up to Pisa, Parma and Cremonese | First page

2 hours ago

Special jersey for Maradona? Diego Jr announces legal action

1 day ago

Cyclone Vlahovic hits La Spezia while Torreira has taken over the midfield. Odriozola enters to break the game

1 day ago

“Spalletti has given us something more. I have a problem when I enter the field”

21 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button