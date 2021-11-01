Bologna Cagliari, Mazzarri’s probable choices: Nandez is the only doubt

Nahitan Nandez represents the only doubt for Cagliari coach Walter Mazzarri: here are the probable choices

Mazzarri prepares to dissolve the reserves of formation for the match that will close the day of Serie A at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium between Bologna And Cagliari. The only doubt is related to the presence of Nahitan from the first minute Nandez, but everything suggests that the Uruguayan will take the field with a starting shirt.

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno; Ceppitelli, Godin, Carboni; Nandez, Marin, Strootman, Deiola, Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti.