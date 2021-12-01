BOLOGNA-ROME: 1-0 (35 ‘Svanberg). Bad step backwards, another away defeat for the Giallorossi

BOLOGNA ROME LIVE REPORT – After two consecutive victories in championship, the Rome try to lengthen the winning streak on the field of Bologna by Sinisa Mihajlovic, just four points away from the Giallorossi.

Mourinho he lost Pellegrini but finds Cristante again, and he seems oriented not to change the set-up of the team that has brought results in this part of the season. Tonight’s commitment is treacherous, ei yellow and red they will also have to pay attention to the many beware ahead of Saturday’s match against Inter.

BOLOGNA-ROME, THE CHRONICLE OF THE MATCH

SECOND HALF

95 ‘- Over: Roma beats against Skorupski and loses at Dall’Ara. Bologna won by measure thanks to a great goal from Svanberg in the first half. The Giallorossi have had more chances and would have deserved a draw, but the performance is still rather disappointing. And as if that weren’t enough Mourinho loses both El Shaarawy through injury and Karsdorp and Abraham, both destined for disqualification after the yellow cards remedied today.

93 ‘- ROME OPPORTUNITY: Vina’s cross for Zaniolo, the attacker doesn’t get there by a whisker, Skorupski saves the goal in two halves!

92 ‘- Karsdorp also warned, he too warned: he will miss Roma-Inter.

90 ‘- Five minutes of recovery.

90 ‘- BOLOGNA DOUBLE CHANGE: inside Orsolini, outside Barrow. Douminguez also outside, Vignato inside.

86 ‘- ROME OPPORTUNITY: Cristante serves Abraham in the area, the attacker defends the ball and turns to kick on goal, great response from Skorupski!

83 ‘- Penalty whistled to Mkhitaryan canceled for offside by the linesman.

80 ‘- BOLOGNA CHANGE: outside Skov Olsen, inside De Silvestri.

75 ‘- Abraham tries on a free kick, the ball comes out to Skorupski’s right.

73 ‘- ROME CHANGE: outside Mancini, inside Vina.

72 ‘- Zaniolo warned for simulation.

70 ‘- ROME OPPORTUNITY! Rome restart with Abraham thrown by Cristante, ball to Mkhitaryan in the area that kicks, Skorupski saves the door! Then the Armenian also tries a lob, but the ball comes out!

68 ‘- Mkhtiaryan has space centrally and tries to kick: too central, blocks Skorupski easy.

65 ‘- Roma fails to make themselves dangerous in Skorupski’s parts, for now a very disappointing match for the Giallorossi, especially after the goal collected in the first half.

64 ‘- ROME CHANGE: inside Cristante, outside Veretout.

59 ‘- Carles Perez warned for a tactical foul in midfield.

57 ‘- Roma are starting to raise the pace and are putting pressure on the Bologna trocar.

51 ‘- ROME CHANGE: calf problem for El Shaarawy, inside Shomurodov in his place.

46 ‘- We start again. In Rome there is a change: outside Diawara, inside Carles Perez.

FIRST HALF

45 ‘+ 3’ – The first half ends here: Rome under one to zero, decides for now a magic of Svanberg. The Giallorossi have the best opportunities but do not realize them, the hosts capitalize on the only goal ball created. After the disadvantage, however, Mourinho’s team gets too depressed and has not been able to react.

45 ‘+ 3’ – Zaniolo tries the central solo and then kicks from distance: powerful but central conclusion, does not undermine Skorupski.

45 ′ + 1 ′ – Abraham warned for an alleged outreach: he was warned, Roma-Inter will miss. Yellow is at least severe, not to mention invented.

45 ‘- Three minutes of recovery.

42 ‘- ROME OPPORTUNITY: Abraham hits the ball on his knee, the ball rears up and is about to jump over Skorupkski who, with a thrust of the kidneys, manages to hit the corner!

38 ‘- Soriano warned for a brace on Mkhitaryan.

35 ‘- GOAL OF BOLOGNA: Svanberg controls the ball from a distance, takes two steps and kicks with a big right angle that doesn’t give Rui Patricio a chance. Rome under the first opportunity of the Emilians.

30 ‘- The match is still blocked: Roma had the best opportunity with Abraham, Bologna, on the other hand, has not yet been really dangerous.

21 ‘- Skov Olsen just inside the area tries the left to turn, careful Rui Patricio who blocks on the ground.

19 ‘- ROME OPPORTUNITY! Perfect cross by Karsdorp in the center of the box for Abraham who heads out from an excellent position! Tammy is desperate, she knows she wasted a very delicious goal ball!

16 ‘- BOLOGNA CHANGE: Arnautovic can’t make it, inside Samson.

14 ‘- Arnautovic throws himself on the ground: physical problem for him, the player is upset.

9 ‘- Barrow tries from distance after a bank from Arnautovic, weak conclusion, blocks Rui Patricio.

6 ‘- El Shaarawy jumps the direct opponent well then serves Veretout on the trocar, the Frenchman has space and tries the conclusion on goal: throttled shot, ball that ends on the side.

0 ′ – Pairetto whistles, Bologna-Rome begins!

LIVE UPDATES FROM DALL’ARA

17:30 – The Rome announces his official deployment and confirms all the advances made by Sky Sport: play Smalling, in midfield Diawara preferred to Cristante, the couple confirmed in attack Zaniolo-Abraham.

5:20 pm – This the official formation of Bologna: Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate, Skov Olsen, Svanberg, Dominguez, Hickey, Soriano, Barrow, Arnautovic.

5:10 pm – This the official formation of Roma chosen by Mourinho and announced in preview by Sky Sports: Rui Patricio, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Karsdorp, Veretout, Diawara, Mkhitaryan, El Shaarawy, Zaniolo, Abraham.

16:30 – About two hours at the start of the match. Cloudy sky above the Dall’Ara stadium but for the moment it is not raining. Playground in fair condition. We will shortly communicate the official formations of the two teams.

BOLOGNA-ROME, OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

BOLOGNA (3-4-2-1): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate, Skov Olsen, Svanberg, Dominguez, Hickey, Soriano, Barrow, Arnautovic. Annex.: Mihajlovic.

Available: Bardi, Binks, Bonifazi, Dijks, Viola, Sansone, De Silvestri, Orsolini, Santander, Van Hooijdonk, Vignato, Cangiano.

ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Karsdorp, Veretout, Diawara, Mkhitaryan, El Shaarawy, Zaniolo, Abraham. Annex.: Mourinho.

Available: Fuzato, Kumbulla, Viña, Calafiori, Cristante, Darboe, Bove, Zalewski, Perez, Shomurodov.

REFEREE: Pairetto by Nichelino.

GUARDALINES: Paganessi and Scarpa.

IV MAN: Wonder.

VAR: Irrati.

AVAR: Fatigued.

Giallorossi.net – A. Fiorini