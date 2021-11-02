Bologna sends Cagliari to Hell: 2-0 and Juve grabbed, Mazzarri last. Brawl in the final, the ranking | First page

Monday of celebration, Monday of football, but also Monday of great nervousness. L’11th matchday of Serie A ended this evening, after the weekend’s matches, with the challenge of the Stadio Dall’Ara of Bologna among the men of Sinisa Mihajlovic and the Cagliari by Walter Mazzarri, valid for the postponement of Monday Night. The hosts, returning from three games without a win (two knockouts with Napoli and Milan), they return to success 2-0 thanks to goals by De Silvestri on Arnautovic’s veil and by the Austrian himself in the 97th minute, reaching Juventus at 15 and rising to eighth place. Diametrically opposite speech for the Sardinians, a real disappointment so far, with the exemption of Semplici and the provisional last place at 6, with only one victory so far: now even Mazzarri risks big. In the final mega brawl in the Bologna area, with the red card to Caceres from Cagliari and several yellow cards, before the Bolognese doubling.