Bonnie intensifies to a hurricane in the Pacific of Mexico

Mexico City.- Cyclone Bonnie intensified from a tropical storm to a category 1 hurricane on the Mexican Pacific coast, where it will cause rain in the southern states, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN) on Monday.

Bonnie was located 265 kilometers south-southwest of Puerto Ángel, Oaxaca, and 290 kilometers southeast of Punta Maldonado, Guerrero, in the latest SMN report, at 7:00 local time.

The phenomenon presents maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour, gusts of 155 kilometers per hour and a displacement towards the west-northwest with a speed of 30 kilometers per hour, stated the notice of the Mexican agency.

The cyclone, which first made landfall on the border between Nicaragua and Costa Rica last Friday, will now move parallel to the Pacific coast of Mexico, where it could reach up to a category 2 this Tuesday.

Will Hurricane Bonnie hit Mexico?

Although it will not make landfall in Mexico, its “wide circulation will cause intense punctual rains”, from 75 to 150 millimeters, in the states of Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Veracruz, according to the SMN.

“Very strong punctual” rains are also forecast in Puebla, as well as “strong punctual” rains in the State of Mexico, Morelos and Tabasco.

Likewise, wind gusts of 70 to 90 kilometers per hour and waves of 3 to 5 meters high are expected on the coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrero.

“These rains could generate an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods in low-lying areas of the aforementioned states,” warned the SMN.

Tropical Cyclone Bonnie Report. Photo: Conagua

For this reason, the agency of the National Water Commission (Conagua) asked “extreme precautions to the population in general in the areas of the states mentioned due to rains, wind and waves.”

Bonnie comes after Celia and Blas, both unaffected, and Hurricane Agatha, the first cyclone of the 2022 Pacific season, which hit the coast of the state of Oaxaca on May 30 as a category 2 hurricane, one of the most country’s poor, where he left nine dead and several disappeared.

In mid-May, the Mexican authorities reported that they anticipate the formation of up to 40 named cyclones by 2022, which they described as an “active season”, and predicted that of the total number of tropical cyclones generated, both in the Atlantic and in the Pacific , at least five hit the country. EFE