Border detection of travelers with fraudulent documents grows in Cuba › Cuba › Granma

Cuban immigration authorities indicate that in recent times the detection at the border of people with fraudulent travel documents trying to leave the country has increased.

According to the website of the Ministry of the Interior (Minint), the requirements recently established by some nations in our region, which make the procedures for obtaining visas at their embassies in Havana more cumbersome, have influenced this phenomenon.

“The forgeries include visas, passports, air tickets, employment contracts, stamps of migratory movements of entry and exit, mainly from Mexico or from countries that allow arrival in that territory,” the Minint publication refers.

Additionally, based on the principle that migratory flows are carried out in a legal, orderly and safe manner, Cuban citizens who are detected by immigration authorities of other countries attempting to use fraudulent documentation are returned to Cuba.

The incidence of this criminal activity has a direct impact on the migrant and their families, who are associated with a crime of forgery of public documents to try to achieve their objectives, with all the legal implications and the economic and motivational effects that are generated by becoming victims. of human trafficking networks and scammers.

Faced with this unfortunate situation, the Cuban immigration authorities reiterate that the procedures for obtaining travel documents from another country must be carried out at the diplomatic headquarters, for which they suggest rejecting any diligence that is not carried out through the established channels and by the people legally authorized.