Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (November 2, 2021)

In general, I am raising stocks in the banking sector. NEXI tries the rebound. Brilliant debut for Intercos in Piazza Affari. The BTP-Bund spread narrowed to 125 points

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets record fractional variations, after the good performances achieved in the previous session. Ipek Ozkardeskaya – senior analyst at Swissquote – pointed out that the main equity markets have reached new records despite factors of uncertainty, including the shortage of manpower and chips, the pandemic, the energy crisis and the expected next Fed tapering. “Investors prefer to see the glass half full: we have a strong earnings season, 80% of the S & P500 companies that have announced earnings so far, have exceeded expectations.”, The analyst reported, adding “People crave positive news. And if there are none, they invent them “.

At 11.35 the FTSEMib was down by 0.07% to 27,188 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was losing 0.06%. Minimal variations also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.06%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.01%).

The bitcoin jumped over $ 63,000 (about € 54,500).

The spread Btp-Bund has shrunk to 125 points.

L’EUR it stands under $ 1.16.

The performances of the BancoBPM (+ 0.56% to € 2.709) and BPER Bank (+ 1.43% to € 1.9105).

The stocks of the oil sector are swinging, despite the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in December 2021) exceeded $ 84 per barrel.

On the rise Saipem (+ 0.16% to 1.929 euros), while ENI loses 0.93% to 12.628 euros.

NEXI try the rebound (+ 1.68% to € 14.865), after the heavy correction suffered in recent days. The share price had gone from € 17.61 to € 14.62 at the close of November 1, 2021.

Spotlight on Intercos, on the day of the debut in Piazza Affari. Actions register a increase of 15.5% at € 14.436 compared to the € 12.5 placement price, with a capitalization of the initial company of approximately € 1.2 billion. Intercos made its debut in Piazza Affari following the placement of approximately 25.4 million shares, of which 3.5 million newly issued deriving from a capital increase with the exclusion of the option right. The remaining 21.9 million was put on the market by the current shareholders.

ePrice suspended due to excess reduction (-8.4% the theoretical decrease). Borsa Italiana has communicated that starting from Tuesday 2 November 2021 and until a subsequent provision on the company’s ordinary shares, it will not be possible to place orders at best.



