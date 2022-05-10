Borussia Dortmund announces the replacement of the Norwegian Erling Haaland

Adeyemi, only 20 years old, is the top scorer in the Austrian league with a total of 19 goals

German international striker Karim Adeyemiplayer of the Austrian Salzburg, will play the next five seasons in the Borussia Dortmundafter committing this Tuesday officially with the German team until 2027.

Barely a few hours after announcing the principle of agreement reached with the Manchester City for the transfer of the Norwegian Erling Haland the Dortmund revealed the replacement of the Nordic attacker.

“Karim is a highly talented youngster who will adapt to our attacking game thanks to his shooting ability and extreme speed,” said the club’s sporting director. Borussia DortmundMichael Zorc.

Adeyemijust 20 years old, is the top scorer in the Austrian League with a total of 19 goals, to which are added the three goals that the German international scored in the eight games he has played in this edition of the UEFA Champions League.

“As a child I was fascinated by soccer. Borussia Dortmund, so when I found out about your interest I quickly decided that I would like it. I have also consciously signed a long contract because I am convinced that we will be a team that, with the support of the fantastic team, will be able to win titles in the medium term,” he assured. Adeyemi.

Karim Adeyemi reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund until 2027 Getty Images

The arrival of Karim Adeyemi He joins the already confirmed central defenders Niklas Süle, from Bayern Munich, and Nico Schlotterbeck, who will join Borussia Dortmund after spending the last season at Freiburg.

Haland was the great feeling with the team from Dortmund, Germany after arriving precisely from the same team that joins Adeyemi and now, in just a couple of years, it has given way to the Premier League and to one of the most powerful teams in the world, but one of the big pending ones is to raise ‘La Orejona’, which has been denied so much by Pep Guardiola.

Information from EFE was used in the writing of this note.