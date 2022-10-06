Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, how they met and why they separated: love story | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie They became one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood. Outpouring of love, common interests and a family with six children they were the basis of their union; however, from one moment to another, the relationship came to an end and they divorced.

It was 2016, when the interpreter of “Maleficent” announced her separation due to irreconcilable differences and the “health of your family”as quoted by his attorney Robert Offer to the Associated Press.

Because their romance and their breakup are widely discussed to this day due to the legal mess in which they are still immersed, we let you know how the love story of these celebrities began.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie upon arrival for the screening of “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” at the 33rd Film Festival on September 3, 2007 in Deauville, France (Photo: Francois Guillot / AFP)

2004 : THEY MET ON “MR. & MRS. SMITH”

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met in 2004, during the filming of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”, an action comedy that they both starred in. Although their lives crossed that year, by then, he was married to Jennifer Aniston and she had recently separated from her ex-husband Billy Bob Thorton.

After having great chemistry in the recording studios and outside of it, they became great friends and accomplices. “I think we found this strange friendship and association that happened out of the blue. I think a few months later I realized: ‘God, I can’t wait to go to work’ (…). It took us until the end of filming, I think, to realize that it might mean something more than we had previously allowed ourselves to believe.”he pointed out to Vogue in January 200, publishes People.

JANUARY 2005 : BRAD PITT AND JENNIFER ANISTON ANNOUNCE THEIR DIVORCE

After seven years of relationship, of which five were married, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston announce their breakup in a joint statement. They specified, in January 2005, that the decision was based on taking into account the well-being of both.

The actress of the remembered series “Friends” filed for divorce in March of that year; In October, the procedures were completed.

APRIL 2005 : ANGELINA JOLIE AND BRAD PITT PHOTOGRAPHED IN KENYA

In April 2005, Jolie and Pitt were photographed vacationing in Kenya with Maddox, the actress’s adopted son who was 3 years old at the time. The images were released by U.S. Weekly.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt give a press conference on June 7, 2006, at a hotel in Swakopmund. They are considered the sexiest couple in Hollywood (Photo: AFP)

JULY 2005 : MORE UNITED THAN EVER

The also philanthropist decides to enlarge her family and adopts Zahara, a baby born in Ethiopia. The actor accompanied and was by Angelina’s side at that important moment. Because of the love that she felt, Brad did not hesitate to give his last name to minorsadopting them legally.

JANUARY 2006 : ANGELINA JOLIE PREGNANT

Angelina Jolie is in the sweet waiting. The daughter of celebrities, who was named Shiloh Nouvel, who was born on May 27, 2006 in Namibia, Africa.

MARCH 2007 : THE COUPLE ADOPTS ANOTHER CHILD

Pax came to the lives of Hollywood stars in 2007. At that time, the youngest was 3 years old and lived in Vietnam. Jolie was not accompanied by Pitt due to work issues, but at his side was his son Maddox. Since they were not legally married, the boy only adopted the actress’s last name, but the following year the Los Angeles Children’s Court changed it to Jolie-Pitt.

FEBRUARY 2008 : COUPLE EXPECTING TWINS

Although the couple had not announced that they would become parents again, During the 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Jolie showed off her advanced pregnancy. They were expecting twins, who came into this world on July 12, 2008 in France. Their names: Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, who joined their other four siblings.

The family moved to Château Miraval, which had its own private vineyard, olive groves, lake, moat, fountains and a forest, which they bought in 2012, where they launched their Miraval Wines wine business.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt pose at the 61st Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 15, 2008 (Photo: Valery Hache / AFP)

WHAT WAS RAISING YOUR SIX CHILDREN LIKE?

To become present parents to their six children, the couple agreed not to take on projects at the same time so that while one is working, the other can spend time with their children.

APRIL 2012 : BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE GET ENGAGED

In April 2012 it is confirmed to People that the couple got engaged. The announcement was given by Cynthia Pett-Dante. Although a day before, Angelina had privately shown her ring, which was valued according to experts at US $ 1 million.

FEBRUARY OF 2013 : ANGELINA JOLIE UNDERGOED A DOUBLE MASTECTOMY

In February 2013, Jolie underwent a double mastectomy to prevent breast cancer, since she had an 87% chance of developing the disease, which ended her mother’s life, as she revealed in an opinion article. of New York Times under the title “My medical choice”, published in May 2013. She said that the support of her fiancé and noted that she was lucky to have him by her side.

AUGUST 2014 : BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE GET MARRIED

Actors they were married in an intimate ceremony of 20 people in France. Her children actively participated in the union: Maddox and Pax walked their mother down the aisle, Zahara and Vivienne were the flower girls, while Shiloh and Knox wore the rings.

MARCH 2015 : ANGELINA JOLIE REVEALS THAT HER OVARIES WERE REMOVED

After a blood test revealed possible early cancer detections, the actress has her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed as a preventative measure. As soon as her husband found out about the results of the exams, he traveled immediately to see her.

SEPTEMBER 2016 : ANGELINA JOLIE FILS FOR DIVORCE FROM BRAD PITT

After two years of marriage, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016. She said the decision was based on irreconcilable differences and requested physical custody of their six children.

Due to irreconcilable differences, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie decide to divorce (Photo: Martin Bureau / AFP)

APRIL 2019 : BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE LEGALLY DIVORCE

In April 2019, the Hollywood stars finally divorced amid a legal fight over custody of their six children, as well as the division of their finances.

OCTOBER 2021 : JOLIE SELLS HER INTEREST IN THE WINERY SHARE SHARE WITH PITT

Brad Pitt accused Angelina Jolie of trying to “cause harm” through their business dealings, specifically with the French vineyard they both co-owned. As is known, three years after starting their romance, in 2008, the couple acquired the majority stake in Chateau Miraval SA, a French company that manages a vineyard in the south of France. Nevertheless, With the end of their marriage, according to the actor, they agreed not to sell any of their shares without the other’s permission, something that did not happen..

FEBRUARY 2022 : BRAD PITT SUES ANGELINA JOLIE FOR SELLING HIS STAKE IN HIS WINERY

Pitt sues his ex-wife for selling his interest in the Château to the Russian Yuri Shefler without his knowledge with the sole intention of harming him. The actor considers that he is forcing him to associate with a stranger who works in a “poisonous” way, for which he seeks compensation.

SEPTEMBER 2022 : ANGELINA JOLIE FILES MILLION-DOLLAR COUNTERLAIM

After the lawsuit made by the histrion to his wife, Jolie, through his company Nouvel, filed a counterclaim and accused his ex of “waging a vengeful war against her”, for which asked for a compensation of US $ 250 million in damages.