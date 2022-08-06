Brad Pitt and the love for his daughter Shiloh, the statements

During the red carpet runway at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, the 58-year-old star of Bullet Train spoke of her daughter’s passion for dance and the recent video that went viral on social media where she could be seen dancing to the notes of “About damn time” by Lizzo.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Yes, it brings tears to your eyes,” he said with no little pride Pitt referring to Shiloh and her love of dance. “She is very beautiful,” Brad continued in front of the cameras AndT. before making fun of his unfamiliarity with dance and the ability to perform more or less elaborate choreographies.

“I don’t know who she got her talent in dance from. I am a disaster », he then concluded Brad Pittstar of movie how Troy (with Orlando Bloom), The Lost City (with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum), The curious case of Benjamin Button And Mr. & Mrs. Smitha 2005 film that marked the end of the marriage with Jennifer Aniston and the beginning of the relationship with Jolieto which the 58-year-old was linked until 2016.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the course of his interview the winner of two Oscars (one with 12 years a slave for Best Picture and the other for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Leonardo Dicaprio) also talked about how he hopes that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt as well as the rest of his sons (i.e. Maddox, Pax, Zahara and the twins Knox and Vivienne) find what makes them happy living the life most congenial to them.

“I love to see them find their way, when they experiment in search of things that interest them,” he said Brad who, after some rather difficult years, seems to have reconciled not only with himself and (perhaps) with Angelina Jolie but also with his children, of whom he seems to be a very proud father.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io