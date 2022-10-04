“Brad Pitt beat up and strangled our children”

New disturbing details emerge about the divorce between the two Hollywood stars: according to the latest reconstructions, the American actor would have been particularly violent towards his ex-wife

In the last few hours, new details are emerging, to say the least shocking, on the end of the relationship between two of Hollwyood’s greatest stars: it seems that behind the end of the relationship between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt there would be abuses even more serious than those already spoken of in the past.

We had already known about the very heavy quarrel that the two had on a plane in 2016 for some time. In fact, it is no secret that on the occasion of a trip Brad Pitt had a reaction out of control, an angry outburst that would have led to an altercation that would have represented for Angelina Jolie the straw that would have made the camel’s back for their relationship overflow.

In the past few hours, in any case, the news has appeared in the New York Times that Angelina Jolie has officially filed a formal complaint against her ex-husband. The accusations are very heavy and it is the first time that they are presented in an official form: there is talk of beatings against her and her two children, towards whom Brad Pitt apparently had the courage to raise your hands.

The legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Earlier this year, Brad Pitt filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, accusing her of violating contractual rights after the actress sold her half of Château Miraval (their winery) without her consent. . In their counterclaim, Jolie’s attorneys said the clash with Brad Pitt’s legal team over the sale of the company emerged after the actor asked her ex to sign a very hot document. In the “piece of paper” she would have to legally undertake not to speak out of court about Pitt’s alleged physical and emotional abuse of her and those of his children.

As previewed by the New York Times, the counter-complaint presented by Angelina Jolie contains very heavy elements. The accusations clearly speak of serious violence against not only the actress, but also her two children on the flight. Here’s what you read inside:

“Pitt strangled one of the children, and pressed the other’s face with his hand. He then he took Jolie by her arm, and shook her. Pitt grabbed Jolie by her head and shook her, then grabbed her by her shoulders and shook her again, before pushing her against the bathroom walls. Pitt subsequently punched the plane ceiling several times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom. “

Brad Pitt, according to the reconstruction, would also have vented against the couple’s children since both would have somehow put in the middle of the discussion. Among other things, according to the information revealed in the past few hours, Pitt would have even paid after the fight beer on her and red wine on their babies.

In fact, both would have tried to stop the parent to prevent him from hurting his mother, but having the worst. Variety magazine has tried in recent hours to contact Pitt’s spokespersons, but for the moment they have not responded to the allegations.