Brad Pitt begins a new career in the world of music

Brad Pitt is a man of a thousand passions who, after having stepped into the shoes of the actor, the executive producer, the voice actor, the activist and the wine producer, today prepares for a new adventure in the world of music. According to the latest rumors, in fact, the actor of Troy plans to reopen Maraval Studios, the legendary facility located in Château Miraval, France, where artists such as Pink Floyd, Sting, AC / DC, The Cure and the Cranberries have released some of their most celebrated albums (see the iconic The wall).

For the redesign of the studio, the star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood collaborated with music producer (Emmy winner) Damien Quintard, with whom he will bring back to life the recording studio built in 1977 and fallen into disuse for about 20 years, but which Pitt will soon restore to its former glory to give the possibility to young artists to record their songs in a place that exudes history, energy and music. “It was an intense moment,” said Quintard about his first meeting with the 57-year-old actor, which took place some time ago in Paris.

“I was amazed by how sensitive and precise he was in his analysis of music,” continued the producer who, together with Brad, intends to reopen Maraval Studios by continuing to use the original recording equipment by integrating them, as it should be, with modern and smart environments equipped with recording booths, workstations for audio and video editing, exclusive music equipment, synthesizers and even a desk designed by the Pitt-Quintard duo. As if all this weren’t enough the building is connected to a tower where artists can relax in moments of pause, perhaps taking a nice dip in the pool or tasting a gourmet dish prepared especially for them by the chef of the structure.

As many fans of the couple formed by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will know, the two exes had bought the property of Château Miraval in 2012 where, 4 years later, the Brangelina family had celebrated their wedding in the company of their six children, before whom they had sworn eternal love. A sentiment between Brad and Angelina who unfortunately was badly wrecked in 2019, giving rise to a long legal battle that still lasts today.

