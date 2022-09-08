Brad Pitt between illness, career and Angelina Jolie: what’s happening to him?

Brad Pitt’s career is ready to return to the scent of Oscar in the coming months with the highly anticipated Babylon by Damien Chazelle, but what has happened to the star in the last period?

After the Oscar won with C era una volta in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, in fact, Brad Pitt has been talking about himself more through the gossip pages than those of film criticism: in recent weeks, for example, the tones towards them have rekindled of ex-wife Angelina Joliewith which the actor of Bullet Train sued for the shares of Château Miraval, the co-owned winery located in the village of Correns, in the south of France, suing her for breach of contract, bad faith agreement and interference in contractual and commercial relations after she tried to deliberately to harm society selling his half to a Russian businessman defined by case one “foreigner with a bad reputation“.

Recently Brad Pitt has also returned to talk about his illness, prosopagnosia, a condition with which he has lived for some time which unfortunately prevents him from recognizing people’s facescausing him many problems in the private sector and feeding them persistent rumors about the possible withdrawal from the scene: Brad Pitt himself addressed the topic with an open heart, candidly admitting that he had come to the ‘final stage of his career‘, in which the next roles will have to choose very carefully.

The actor, we remember, will be co-star of Babylon and the new film by Joseph Kosinski, director of Top Gun: Maverick, focused on the world of Formula 1. Brad Pitt is also among the producers of the highly anticipated Blonde by Andrew Dominikwhich debuts in Venice today before debuting on Netflix on September 28, and is currently working on a new thriller with George Clooney, which will be directed by Jon Watts.