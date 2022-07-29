Brad Pitt flies to Rome to Angelina Jolie. But that’s not what it seems: the reason for the trip

Put your heart in peace who is already dreaming of a flashback between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. It’s true, the actor flew to the capital where his ex-wife is at the moment, but to push him to cross the ocean was a greater love that can never have an end: that for his children. The actor joined the family to celebrate the birthday of the twins Knox and Vivienne that blow out 14 candles, and Jolie would have definitely appreciated the gesture.

As Hollywood Life reports on Roman stay of Angelina Joliewhich in recent days has enjoyed the concert by Måneskin at the Circus Maximus in the company of his daughter Shiloh, it is quite busy. The actress is in fact engaged in the filming of the film Without Blood and she would therefore have said she was relieved of the arrival of the ex-wife to manage the offspring.

“He always goes out of his way to make sure the children spend time with their father, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays,” says the source, “but in this situation he was in trouble, so the fact that Brad stepped forward and embarked on the journey took a huge burden off her shouldersand his effort has not gone unnoticed ”.

A gesture that could go into the direction of a relaxation of relations between the two, as Angelina and Brad’s communication still suffers from divorce and the custody battle. “They have practically no contact. Everything between them, including children’s schedules, is managed by third parties because they are still fighting in court“, The insider said. “But Angelina protects children from all of this in the best possible way because wants them to have a healthy relationship with their fatherregardless of how you feel about him ”.