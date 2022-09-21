‘Braveheart’ and the Best Medieval Movies on Star Plus – Movie News

From William Wallace’s fierce rebellion to King Arthur’s knightly codes of honor, these are the best movies set in the Middle Ages that you can’t miss on Star Plus.

Within historical cinema, medieval films have had the longevity and popularity to stand. These tales can take the form of romances, historical dramas, or war epics; from the fierce rebellion of William Wallace to the codes of honor of the members of the round table, we have recovered the best movies set in the era of knights, castles, powerful warriors, ambitious kings and bloody battles that you can enjoy in StarPlus.

‘Brave Heart’



Icon Entertainment International



Directed by and starring Mel Gibson, Brave Heart -arguably the most popular medieval movie of all time- follows the life of William Wallace after a traumatic event transforms him from a peaceful farmer’s son into the rebel leader of the Scottish army who takes up arms against King Edward I of England. The battle scenes – with their thunderous sword strikes – are staged with enough drama against a brooding gray sky as a backdrop. The film went on to dominate awards season, even taking home the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture.

‘King Arthur’



Touchstone Pictures



King Arthur is a 2004 adaptation of the mythical Arthurian legends that takes a more realistic and slightly darker approach than usual. Starring Clive Owen, Keira Knightley, Mads Mikkelsen and Ray Winstone, the film centers on Roman officer Arthur, who is sent on one last mission on behalf of Rome. During his travels north of Hadrian’s Wall, he encounters some native tribes and becomes disillusioned with the Roman government after seeing the atrocities they have carried out. He and his fellow knights decide to stay in Britain and fight the invading Saxons..

’13 warriors’



Touchstone Pictures



the adventure thriller 13 warriorsadapted from the novel corpse eaters by Michael Crichton, is inspired by Ahmed Ibn Fahdlan’s historical account of his adventures in Central Asia in the 10th century. Exiled from Baghdad for a politically reckless sexual relationship, Ahmed (Antonio Banderas), a poet, is appointed ambassador to a distant land to the north. His faithful servant, Melchisidek (Omar Sharif), accompanies him on his journey. In that foreign region, to his surprise, he becomes the thirteenth man in a group of pagan Norsemen who must save a small northern kingdom.

‘The last duel’



20th Century Studios



At 83, Ridley Scott is still a driving force. Since his trips to space (Alien, Prometheus, Covenant Y The Martianall available at Star Plus) to historical reconstructions (Gladiator) or police thrillers (Hannibal), Scott continues to step outside the comforts of his own franchises to find new stories that fit well with his brand of cinematic world-building.

In the last duelScott examines a single story of dishonor from three different perspectives, turning the tale into an intense, visceral and compelling kaleidoscopic perspective. In 14th-century France, knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) share a volatile friendship. Greed and pride fuel a dispute between the two men that reaches a climax when Marguerite de Thibouville (Jodie Comer) confesses to her husband, Jean de Ella, that Jacques sexually assaulted her. Although the practice of dueling has been phased out, Carrouges seeks redemption through a fight to the death.

‘Crusade’



Twentieth Century Fox



Orlando Bloom stars in the 2005 historical drama, Crusade, along with a distinguished cast that includes Eva Green, Liam Neeson, Jeremy Irons and Edward Norton. Directed by Scott, the film takes place during the events of the crusaders in the twelfth century to encompass the moral complexities of war and religion. Bloom’s character Balian of Ibelin travels to Jerusalem to help defend the kingdom against Sultan Saladin’s invasion; somehow we see how the Christian invaders fight for God and for greed. Some are motivated by faith and some are just plain killers.

‘Robin Hood: The Magnificent’



20th Century Fox



In 1991 the big budget film was released Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves with Kevin Costner, but also launched Robin Hood: The Magnificenta film with a more modest budget, but much more interesting in the performances of Patrick Bergin (in the leading role) and Uma Thurman (as Marian), an actress who does a fascinating job of providing historical accuracy to her well-known characters. Director John Irvin it resorts to an exuberant aesthetic, perhaps at times off-key, but you can feel its momentum in some convincingly gloomy chase and battle sequences.

‘The princess’



20th Century Fox



Separate mention for The princessdirected by the Vietnamese filmmaker Le-Van Kiet, which you can already see in Star Plus. The film tells the story of a king who decides to marry his eldest daughter to the bloodthirsty Julius. But the princess is not a shy or submissive woman, since she has been trained in the field of martial arts and she decides not to marry the man. This one, quite upset, gathers a group of mercenaries to take over the castle and the kingdom. The princess is starring Joey King, Dominic Cooper Y Olga Kurylenkoand although it does not reconstruct any specific historical event and introduces cultural elements from the East, it does reliably recreate the social, political and religious dynamics of the Middle Ages.