bread, pasta, vegetables and fruit fly. Here’s what’s happening

From thirty to five cents more from the end of September to today. And luckily Perugia and its province are among the least expensive in terms of baked goods. And this would be just the beginning because the average increase of 10 percent of bread (understood as all products made with wheat and cereals, including pasta and pizza) in Italy is destined to increase significantly at the beginning of 2020. AND these elements are the basis of the Mediterranean diet. Globalization, energy increases – the real gold of these years – and the taxation of the Italian country are – in the total silence of trade unions, consumers and the left – impoverishing even more workers, single-income families, young professionals without speaking VAT parities. Everything increases except wages. Fault of those who produce?

No. Let’s look at the example of expensive bread (pasta, pizza, baked goods up to the beloved desserts, including croissant) taking the data of the very serious and worried Coldiretti of Umbria: “A kilo of soft wheat in Italy – reads their report – is sold for about 32 cents while a kilo of bread is bought by citizens at an average value of 3.2 euro per kilo with an increase of twelve times, taking into account that to make a kilo of bread it takes about a kilo of wheat, from which 800 grams of flour are obtained to be mixed with water to obtain a kilo of finished product “. From 32 cents, a price at the limit of production costs, you get to over 3 euros: “To affect the final price – rightly concludes Coliretti – are other costs as demonstrated by the extreme variability of the prices of bread along the Peninsula, while those of wheat are directly influenced by international quotations “.

And in Perugia and its province we are lucky since “a one kilo loaf costs an average of € 2.13 in Milan € 4.25, in Rome it costs around 2.65 euros while in Palermo it costs 3.07 euros per kilo, according to Coldiretti calculations “based on data from the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development in September. In between there is politics, speculation and globalization – which is good when it does not starve -. The demonstration: farmers to grow wheat is not so convenient despite the record-breaking final prices. So much so that it has gone from: 27,300 hectares of soft wheat grown in Umbria in the 2018 to 24,200 hectares in 2020 for a production of about 1,160,000 quintals. Since there is no real energy policy in the country, agriculture is not only affected by it but risks going into crisis twice: prices too high, salaries equal to always, less consumption and more closures. Another mockery of the Italian system: between taxes and bureaucracy and energy at the highest levels, production drops and one is at the mercy of imports which then causes the price to rise. “The increase in dependence from abroad which has even reached 64% of national requirements, which is now weighing on the decline in production in Russia and Ukraine due to the climate “: explains Coldiretti.

But it does not end here because 2022 if no action is taken, it will be the year of record refills for daily food: the next sowing is worrying with costs that have doubled for farmers who – explains Mario Rossi director Coldiretti Umbria – are forced to face increases of up to 50% for the diesel fuel necessary for the activities that include grubbing up, rolling, sowing and fertilizing but also the costs for the purchase of fertilizers for agricultural machinery and spare parts for which worrying delays are occurring are also increasing in deliveries. Between September and October, the prices of raw materials reached their 10-year highs, reaching record figures for vegetable oils, sugar and cereals: a scenario that will cause the prices of the most common food products to rise inevitably also in the coming months.

If the bread also increases the rest to be put in the shopping cart as essential, it makes no difference: fruit and vegetables are undergoing the heaviest price increases. Some examples: bananas (+ 70%), mushrooms + 60%), potatoes (+ 35%), pears and pumpkins (+ 25%): in central Italy: carrots (up to + 25%), cabbage (+ 20%), chicory (+ 43%) and chestnuts (+ 22%). Going to complete the list: Bread: + 10%; Pasta: + 30% Meat: + 5%; Milk: + 5%. The summary of the speech is that state interventions are needed on salaries, energy policies, taxes and concessions to bring the cost to a more affordable figure. Coldiretti’s proposal is interesting: “To reduce volatility and stabilize prices, it is necessary to create virtuous supply chain relationships with agreements that enhance the supremacy of Made in Italy and guarantee the sustainability of production in Italy with multi-year commitments and the recognition of a purchase price “Fair”, based on the actual costs incurred. A need to reduce dependence on foreign countries from where today more than 6 out of 10 grains of wheat consumed in Italy arrive “. When are the interventions? When is the political initiative?