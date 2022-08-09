“Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” by Beyoncé and Madonna: the reactions of Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Lizzo, Missy Elliott, Santigold

Beyoncé unveiled the remix of “Break My Soul”. A collaboration with Madonna that mixes Queen B’s single with Madonna’s flagship title, “Vogue”. It is an ode to influential black women in music.

“Break My Soul” + “Vogue” = “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)”, the new collaboration Between Beyonce and Madonna. Bey offers an ode to vogue, so to African American queer culture.

After the repercussion of the famous “Strike a pose”, Beyoncé quotes big names in music. It’s a real shout out to black women who have weighed or still weigh in the field. Among them, Nina Simone, Lauryn Hill, Aaliyah, Eryka Badu, Diana Ross, Grace Jones, Riri, whitney houston, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Jill Scott, Santigold, Tierra Whack, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott, michelle williams, Kelly Rowland…Some of them shared their reaction when they heard their name in the new version of the lead single of “Rebirth”.

Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott and Kelly Rowland reacted in Instagram story, showing their love to their sis’ Beyoncé.

“B**** Beyoncé said my name byyyyyyye” exclaimed Lizzo on Twitter before posting another tweet in which she wrote “I always believed in myself, now Beyoncé believes in me too”. In a video, she shares an anecdote from the time when she revealed her desire to specialize in music.