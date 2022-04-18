Breast cancer: how to identify it

With the advice of Professor Alberto Luini, breast surgeon e co-director of the Senology Project of the European Institute of Oncology in Milan (IEO).

There are 40 thousand new cases of cancer at the breast registered in our country every year. There good news is that in the face of a increase of the incidence of this pathologywe are witnessing hand in hand with one decrease of the badger from mortalitythanks to an improvement in the therapies availablemuch more targeted is in phase surgical both in phase post–operativeit’s at techniques diagnostic cutting edge that allow you to to discover there neoplasm in one Stadium early.

Among these is the technique ROLL (Radioguided Occult Lesion Localization) for the localizations from the injuries not palpable (which today represent 30 percent of the cancers observed), conceived by Professor Alberto Luini with colleague, professor John Paganelli.

Straight to the center

It’s a methodical tuning by the European Institute of Oncologistsa and is one of the most used in the world for detect little ones nodules or calcifications. Generally, it is practiced the afternoon before or the morning of the surgery itself.

It is a radio-guided technique, explains the professor Luini, a breast surgeon, who uses a substance called albumin, conjugated with technetium – a radioactive isotope -, injected to specifically identify the site of the lesion. It is a pre-surgical centering for which the presence of two professionals is required, the radiologist, who identifies the exact point where to inject the albumin, and the nuclear doctor. During the operation, the surgeon has at his disposal a probe that detects the presence of the isotope through a signal, and a monitor to find the precise point where to intervene, called the point of maximum uptake.

Password: safety

There technique ROLL does not involve contraindications or effects secondaryas the substance it does not spread in the bodyremains localized And he comes then disposed of. “To remember”, underlines the specialist, “is that albumin is also administered to identify the sentinel lymph node, that is the first axillary lymph node. The only difference is the diversity of its molecular weight, which must be heavier for centering.

