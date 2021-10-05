«Bridgerton» is the ranking of the 10 most viewed series ever on Netflix

When platforms share their numbers it is to be trusted to a certain extent. The measurements, in fact, take place according to parameters calculated internally by the company, without an external company that can certify their transparency. When, however, the data are disclosed, it is appropriate to have them fit because they are the only means through which critics and the public can orient themselves to understand which path that platform will take in the future. In the case of Netflix, it’s the same Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of the company, to spread the numbers during the convention of Vox Media, an American media company.

In particular, Sarandos focused on sul number of hours during which top titles were viewed of the Netflix catalog.

To triumph, as regards the TV series, is Bridgerton, who managed to accumulate the beauty of 625 million hours of viewing in the first four weeks of its debut. According to theHollywood Reporter, this would mean that the viewers they viewed on average 7 and a half hours from Bridgerton, that is, almost all of the eight episodes of the first season, could be around 82 million. In the ranking of the most viewed TV series, the silver medal goes to the third part of The Paper House with 619 million hours viewed, followed by The Witcher with 541 million hours viewed by 76 million subscribers and by third season of Stranger Things, that, to be honest, we thought it placed better, especially given the hype for the fourth one coming in 2022.

And while it is a bit surprising that in the ranking there is no such iconic product as The Crown, which has evidently won more critics than viewers, the ranking on the front of Netflix original films is not that surprising. In the first place we still find Bird Box (282 million hours viewed), the film with Sandra Bullock received in a very lukewarm way by the press but warmly by an audience that, at the time, had given way to a very dangerous challenge on social media inspired by the film. Good results from Extraction: Tyler Rake (231 million) with Chris Hemsworth and di Spenser Confidential (197 million) with Mark Wahlberg, while our emotion certainly goes to the placement of The Irishman, the film by Martin Scorsese inexplicably snubbed at the Oscars but which is confirmed as one of the most interesting titles on the platform.

