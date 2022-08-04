Brilliance – Jennifer Lopez no longer takes off her Foundrae necklace, offered by Ben Affleck

Every Thursday, the editorial staff puts the spotlight on a fashionable jewelry creation. In the viewfinder this week, the symbolic jewels of Foundrae from which the international singer no longer separates, when celebrating love with her Ben Affleck.

She already ignited the canvas last July in Saint Tropez, her personalized necklace around her neck, sculptural in her little bikini on a yacht in front of Ben Affleck, a chilled lover, who immortalized these summer shots. A jewel offered by her, now husband, from which she no longer separates.

On honeymoon in Paris last week in Paris, “Jenny from the block” missed no opportunity to make fashion history. Radiant in her perfect looks, designer dresses by Valentino, Roberto Cavalli, and Gucci bags…here she is in the Tuileries more attached than ever to her pieces from the 100% customizable jewelry house Foundrae. Links with strong symbolism. The co-founder of the brand specializing in gold and high in symbol, Beth Hutchens, looks back on their meeting.

A symbolic and romantic necklace

“She is a fashion icon, a true source of inspiration for many people. How lucky to have been asked to offer him something special for his 52 years in 2021. The unisex clip chain in solid 18 carat goldhandcrafted, contains three of our highly symbolic medallions.“

© Foundrae

A very special necklace due to its multitude of worn, its meanings and the interchangeability of its links. ” The oversized heart Jennifer Lopez wears represents love with a capital L. We are referring here to the 7 types of love, including philia (friendship), eros (romantic love), philautia (self-love), storge (love between parents and their children), pragma (responsibility), agape (universal love ) and ludus (playful love)“. Added to this XXL heart are the Protection, True Love and Resilience links.. Precious objects that will make their romance last.

© Agency / Bestimage

© Agency / Bestimage

Photo credits: Agency / Bestimage