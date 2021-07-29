Britney Spears has made a decision: here’s who she wants in her future

#FreeBritney and you never want it to be the right time. Britney Spears he has publicly expressed his will. He wants his father Jamie cease to be your legal guardian. was the lawyer of the American pop star to make a formal request to the court of reference during the last hearing of the trial in place. Spears wishes to see the guardian and legal administrator appointed as her guardian and legal administrator. Jodi Montgomery who was already the reference person for his personal affairs in September 2019, when he was just Jamie Spears to ask for exemption from this protection of the daughter for health problems. Jamie Spears manages his daughter’s estimated $60 million in financial properties with asset management firm Bessemer Trust. The latter was appointed co-conservative of the finances of the own estate at the request of the singer, although the request to remove her father from the financial sphere of the protection still in place was rejected last November. It is since the end of 2008 that Jamie he has been assigned the so-called conservatorship on her daughter, after Britney had a severe nervous breakdown and underwent mandatory medical treatment. Despite the numerous fan requests and insinuations shown in the documentary Framing Britney Spears Mr. Jamie’s lawyer recalled a few months ago: I understand that every story wants to have a villain, but whoever says these things is wrong. This is the story of a fiercely loyal, loving and devoted father who saved his daughter from a life-threatening situation“. By the way, at least until today, the pop star had always been rather ambiguous with respect to the powers granted to her father and had never spoken out officially. As reported by the Guardian the next hearing of the Spears case is scheduled for April 2021.