Britney Spears: her new duet with Elton John soon available!

Singer Britney Spears joins forces with famous artist Elton John for a shocking duet that will be available soon!

A highly anticipated musical return! Britney Spears and Elton John team up for an explosive duo.

Britney Spears: The Return

The phenomenon Britney Spears back soon? For years, fans of the pop star have been waiting to discover its novelties.

But it must be said that the music was not too present in his life lately. Indeed, Britney Spears was under highly controversial guardianship of her father and could not make any decisions on her own.

Finally released a few months ago, the pretty blonde regains a taste for life. She first married her sweetheart Sam Asghari and was to have a child with him. Unfortunately, she will have a miscarriage.

music side, Britney Spears also seems to be regaining control. According to the latest news, the American star is about to release a new duet song. And not with anyone!

In fact, it would be of a duet with the essential Elton John. According to Variety magazine, Britney Spears and Elton John would have seen each other in mid-July last in a Beverly Hills recording studio.

The two artists would then have recorded a new version of the song Hold Me Closer. And that’s producer Andrew Watt, Grammy winner and who worked with an everyone who would have supervised the session. The latter has already collaborated with Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber at Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne.

Variety revealed the cover of the new single. You can see the title “Hold Me Closer” with a pink emoji and a rocket. Intriguing and cute at the same time!

A long-awaited return

The new collaboration of Britney Spears and Elton John is a very nice surprise for fans of the singer. You should know that the community of fans of the pop star is very invested in the life of their idol.

We still remember the demonstrations organized to free Britney Spears. And especially the impact of “Free Britney” movement.

Those who follow her very closely on social networks were a little worried about the pretty blonde. Indeed, they found that his last posts were a little weird. And thought that was the sign of a relapse.

Learning that Britney Spears has worked with Elton John on a new song and that she is preparing her musical return is therefore very reassuring for her fans. Ever since she regained her freedom, her community wondered if she would ever find their way back to the recording studio.

We finally have the answer! Britney Spears takes over the microphone and will therefore be back soon in our ears. It remains to be seen whether the pretty blonde intends to go further and resume her career where she left off.

Could fans hope to see her back on stage one day? Britney Spears would she be ready to hit the road again for a world tour? Only the future will tell us ! In the meantime, we are especially eager to discover Hold Me Closer with Elton John.