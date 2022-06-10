Britney Spears married Sam Asghari privately

Six months after the announcement of their engagement, the singer and the sports coach celebrated their union on Thursday, June 9.

“Just Married”. After engagement in September 2021, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married in Los Angeles, this Thursday, June 9 in a small committee, according to TMZ, People and USA Today. Sixty guests were present, among whom, according to the American press, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez or Madonna and Donatella Versace. The two sons of the interpreter of Toxic, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, from her marriage to dancer Kevin Federline in the 2000s, were also there. With the exception of his children and his older brother, Bryan Spears, no other member of his family was invited for this special day.

There are still many tensions between Britney Spears and her clan. Although her guardianship was lifted in November 2021, the artist still accuses her father of having imprisoned her for more than ten years. As for his mother Lynn and his sister Jamie Spears, she considers them accomplices of the latter.

According to the sources, Britney Spears wore a long dress by Versace and joined the altar on a piece of Elvis Presley, Can’t Help Falling Love.

For better and for worse

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met on the set of the pop star’s music video, Slumber Party, in 2016. Since that date, they have gone through many hardships. In addition to the 40-year-old singer’s legal battle, they had to overcome a miscarriage in May. Britney Spears nevertheless affirmed: “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue to try to expand our wonderful family.”

As the 28-year-old is getting married for the first time, Britney Spears has walked down the aisle for the third time, having previously been married to Jason Alexander for two days in 2004 and then to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007.