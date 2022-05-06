Broadcast VIDEO of rapper Eme Malafe minutes before being shot to death in CDMX

During the last hours of today, a video of the attack in which he was murdered the rapper Em Malafe After receiving multiple gunshots to the CDMX. The shocking images already travel the network after hundreds of fans of the rapper began to spread the news about his death to gunshots occurred in the Morelos neighborhood, one of the most dangerous areas in the country’s capital.

According to the Infobae portal, the investigations have just begun and it is unknown both the reason for the homicide and whether the rapper Em Malafe was accompanied at the time of being murdered violently with several gunshots to the body in the center of the CDMX. In his lyrics he always talked about gangs and drugs but nothing is confirmed about what could have caused the conflict that led to his death.

According to information from the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, in the Morelos neighborhood, the highest number of intentional homicides was recorded in the area. CDMX with 125 cases occurring between January 2019 and January 2022, so Eme Malafe has been murdered a gunshots In this neighborhood it would not be a coincidence because, within its streets, a war is being waged between criminal groups that dispute the control of narcotics in the country’s capital.

This is a video where you can see the talent of Eme Malafe:

Eme Malafe joins the list of rappers who have been murdered around the world such as Tupac Shakur, Notorious BIG, Xxxtentation, Jimmy Woopo, among many other interpreters of this genre that talks about the streets and violence, whose essence is from the streets and that it seems that the past of some artists and rappers It is not yet closed and they are forced to enter into conflicts that can end their lives.

The video spread on social networks shows the rapper Em Malafe shot in the front of his car which was riddled with bullets. According to the versions that circulate on social networks, Eme was a well-known character from the Morelos neighborhood and the central zone of CDMX, where he caused a stir that he had been murdered.

This is a screenshot of the video from Eme Malafe after being murdered a gunshots:

Eme Malafe He had more than 200 thousand followers on his YouTube channel and had several million views on his videos, because he was one of the emerging rappers of the new school in the CDMX.