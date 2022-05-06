Entertainment

Broadcast VIDEO of rapper Eme Malafe minutes before being shot to death in CDMX

During the last hours of today, a video of the attack in which he was murdered the rapper Em Malafe After receiving multiple gunshots to the CDMX. The shocking images already travel the network after hundreds of fans of the rapper began to spread the news about his death to gunshots occurred in the Morelos neighborhood, one of the most dangerous areas in the country’s capital.

According to the Infobae portal, the investigations have just begun and it is unknown both the reason for the homicide and whether the rapper Em Malafe was accompanied at the time of being murdered violently with several gunshots to the body in the center of the CDMX. In his lyrics he always talked about gangs and drugs but nothing is confirmed about what could have caused the conflict that led to his death.

