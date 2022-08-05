News

Broadcaster Alex Jones to Pay Millions of Dollars to Sandy Hook School Parents for Spreading Conspiracy Theory About Shooting

Spreading a conspiracy theory is going to cost Alex Jones, one of the most prominent voices of hard-line conservatism in the United States, a millionaire sum.

A jury found guilty to jones to defame to the parents of the victims of the 2012 school shooting Sandy Hookin which 20 children and 6 adults died.

Jones argued for years that the shooting was a hoax organized by the government to strip Americans of the right to own guns. He also falsely claimed that the parents of the deceased children were actually actors.

The presenter of the ultra-conservative channel Infowars channel must pay $4.1 million for defamation.

