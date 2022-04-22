Bruce Campbell was never going to play Mysterio in the canceled Spider-Man 4

Despite the fact that Spider-Man 3 was not well received by fans, the good numbers at the box office made Sony interested in making a fourth installment, with Sam Raimi once again in the director’s chair.

However, due to a series of creative discrepancies and the constant delay of the project, Sam Raimi would eventually leave the project, forcing Sony to make a film reboot with The Amazing Spider-Man, starring Andrew Garfield.

Over the years, it became known what Raimi’s plans were for Spider-Man 4, having as villain Adrian Toomes (Vulture) who was apparently going to be played by Ben Kinglsey Y Anne Hathaway being Felicia Hardy (Black Cat).

Another character that was apparently being considered was Mysterio. As a result of a storyboard that was published on the internet, fans realized that the character had similarities to Bruce Campbell, a friend of Sam Raimi and known for being Ash Williams in the Evil Dead saga.

It has long been speculated that Campbell was going to have a short role in Spider-Man 4 being captured by the spider-hero early in the film. After all, the Evil Dead actor had appeared in the previous three films playing secondary characters as cameos.

During an interview for Game Informer about the next “Evil Dead: The Game”, Bruce Campbell took the time to talk about his much-rumored participation as Mysterio, initially joking that his version would be better than Jake Gyllenhaal’s, who appeared in the MCU, to later say that it was all a misunderstanding after seeing the happy storyboard and finding a certain physical resemblance to him:

“If someone’s wet dream came true… No, that’s all fan shit… In every conceivable way, it doesn’t matter. Look, this whole thing was bullshit. Someone saw a storyboard that looked like me while turning around. It’s like the Doctor Strange movie, “Is he in it? No this? blah blah blah“.

Mystery solved. With this, now we just have to wait if we will see him in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because apparently he will have a cameo in the film, although the actor himself confessed that it may have been cut after the re-recordings that took place months ago.